Elder Jack N. Gerard: ‘Integrity: A Christlike Attribute’

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference. He taught about the Christlike attribute of integrity. The following is a summary of what he said.

In performing the Atonement, the Savior Jesus Christ manifested the attribute of integrity.

Living a life of integrity means being true to God, to each other and to our divine identity. Integrity means not lowering standards or behavior to impress or be accepted by others. It means doing what is right and letting the consequences follow.

A life of integrity requires us to first and foremost be true to God. How Latter-day Saints respond to the oppositional pull of the world shows a person’s true character and the measure of their integrity. “Exercising integrity in our choices is an outward expression of an inner commitment to follow the Savior Jesus Christ.”

Being true to others flows from the second great commandment to love our neighbors as ourselves. Church members must rise above worldly expectations and “become the face of the true and living God at all times and in all places.”

Joseph and Hyrum Smith demonstrated integrity by remaining true to the end of their lives, as well as to the light and knowledge they received.

“May we reconcile ourselves ‘to the will of God’ and develop the Christlike attribute of integrity.”

“Exercising integrity in our choices is an outward expression of an inner commitment to follow the Savior Jesus Christ.”

“A life of integrity is not a life of perfection, it is a life in which we strive every day to foremost be true to God and within that context to be true to others.”

“Acting with integrity builds faith and trust, and reassures others that we seek only to do the will of the Lord.”

Who is Elder Jack N. Gerard?

Elder Jack N. Gerard was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2018 general conference.

Elder Gerard previously served as a full-time missionary in the Australia Sydney Mission, bishop, stake president, and — his favorite — ward nursery leader.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University. During his career he worked as president and CEO for several entities. He worked for the United States Senate and House of Representatives and served on multiple civic organization boards.

He met his wife, Claudette Neff, as he was delivering documents to the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch where she was working as a staff assistant. They later married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1984 and are the parents of eight children and four grandchildren.

What has Elder Gerard done recently?

