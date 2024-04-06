Elder Steven R. Bangerter: ‘Foreordained To Serve’

Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2024 general conference. Elder Bangerter shared that God’s children were foreordained to missions in mortality and that they can find these missions as they seek to follow His will. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bangerter’s talk summary

When God created His spirit children, He embedded within each of them a divine nature and eternal destiny. He blessed them with agency and foreordained each to fulfill specific missions in mortality.

“If you remain worthy, the blessings of that premortal decree will enable you to have all kinds of opportunities in this life, including opportunities to serve in the Church and to participate in the most important work happening on the earth today: the gathering of Israel.”

Heavenly Father desires to reveal to His children their foreordained gifts and talents. He will share this knowledge to those who sincerely ask, genuinely desire to know and seek to follow His will.

One way is to “protect the private times of your life.” Scriptures, prayer, uplifting music and reading one’s patriarchal blessing can bring revelation and provide a safe haven amid the storms of life.

“As you protect the private times of your life, your participation in the ordinances and covenants of the gospel will be more meaningful. And you will more fully bind yourself to God in the covenants you make with Him, and you will be lifted to have greater hope, faith and assurance in the promises He has made to you.”

Notable quotes

“Before you were born, God appointed each of you to fulfill specific missions during your mortal life upon this earth. If you remain worthy, the blessings of that premortal decree will enable you to have all kinds of opportunities in this life.”

“Our Heavenly Father desires to reveal to you your personal foreordination, and He will do so as you seek to learn and follow His will.”

“Do you want to know God’s plan for you? I bear witness He wants you to know, and He inspired His prophet to the world to invite each of us to pray and receive this eye-opening experience.”

Who is Elder Bangerter?

Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy | Cody Bell

Elder Steven R. Bangerter was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2018 general conference.

He previously served as a full-time missionary in the Canada Vancouver Mission, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president, high councilor, bishop, counselor in a stake presidency, stake president and Area Seventy.

After proposing to her on their second date, Elder Bangerter was sealed to Susann Hughes in the Salt Lake Temple in 1983. They have six children.

He worked as an attorney focused on representing churches and other faith-based organizations.

What has Elder Bangerter done recently?