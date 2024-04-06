Eight General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be given emeritus status on Aug. 1, 2024. Top row, left to right: Elder Ian S. Ardern, Elder Shayne M. Bowen, Elder Paul V. Johnson, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen; bottom row, left to right: Elder Brent H. Nielson, Elder Adrián Ochoa, Eldere Gary B. Sabin and Elder Evan A. Schmutz.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the upcoming changes for the eight as part the sustainings of the Church’s general authorities and general officers in the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference on April 6. Eleven new General Authority Seventies were sustained, along with a new Sunday School general presidency.

The announced changes with the eight General Authority Seventies affected the Church’s seven-member Presidency of the Seventy, which saw some reorganization with those Aug. 1 releases announced and other sustainings done Saturday, April 6.

The eight General Authority Seventies to be released from assignments and given emeritus status are:

Elder Nielson and Elder Johnson had been members of the Presidency of the Seventy since 2020 and 2021, respectively. The Aug. 1 changes include their release from that presidency.

Also as part of Saturday’s sustainings: Elder Carlos A. Godoy will be released from the Presidency of the Seventy as of Aug. 1, with Elder Marcus B. Nash, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela and Elder Edward Dube sustained to the Presidency of the Seventy — Elder Nash immediately and Elders Ringwood, Valenzuela and Dube as of Aug. 1.

After his announced released, Elder Johnson was sustained as the new Sunday School general president, with Chad H. Webb and Gabriel W. Reid the new counselors.

Receiving emeritus status

Following is a brief look at each of the eight General Authority Seventies who will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1. All together, the eight totaled 100 years of combined service as General Authority Seventies.

Elder Ian S. Ardern | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ian S. Ardern

Elder Ardern was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2011, and is currently serving as president of the Africa Central Area. Previous assignments include counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency and president of the Pacific Area.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in France and Belgium, stake Young Men president, high counselor, bishopric counselor, bishop, stake presidency counselor, president of the Fiji Suva Mission and Area Seventy.

Elder Arden received a Bachelor of Education degree in 1982 and a Master of Education degree in 1994, both from the University of Waikato. In 1981, he joined the Church Education System as a teacher and later was principal of the Church College of New Zealand. In 2004, he became director of the Church Education System in the Pacific Area and later worked as the CES institute director and seminary coordinator in New Zealand.

Ian Sidney Ardern was born in Te Aroha, NewZealand, on Feb. 28, 1954. He married Paula Ann Judd in January 1976; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Shayne M. Bowen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Shayne M. Bowen

Elder Bowen was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 1, 2006, and is currently serving as first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency. Previous assignments include counselor in the South America South Area, Philippines Area and North American Southeast Area presidencies; president in the South America South and Philippines areas; and assistant executive director in the Temple Department.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Chile Santiago Mission, president of the Spain Barcelona Mission, stake president twice, high counselor, bishop, high priests group instructor, elders quorum president and Varsity Scout leader.

Elder Bowen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Brigham Young University in 1977. He studied insurance and finance at the American College, becoming a chartered life underwriter in 1984 and a chartered financial consulted in 1999. He pursued a career in insurance, owning and operating his own agency.

Shayne Martell Bowen was born in Rigby, Idaho, on Aug. 29, 1954. He married Lynette Mortensen in December 1976; they are the parents of seven children, one of whom is deceased.

Elder Paul V. Johnson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Paul V. Johnson

Elder Johnson was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2005, and is currently serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy since Aug. 1, 2021. Previous assignments include counselor in the Chile Area presidency and as the Europe Area president. He also served as the Commissioner of the Church Education System for nine years.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission, elders quorum president, bishop, stake presidency counselor and Area Seventy.

Elder Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977, a Bachelor of Science degree in 1978 and a Master of Education degree in 1982, all from Brigham Young University. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Utah State University in 1989.

Paul Vere Johnson was born in Gainesville, Florida, on June 24, 1954. He married Jill Washburn in August 1976; they are the parents of nine children.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen

Elder Nielsen was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2013, and is currently president of the Africa West Area. Previous assignments include assistant executive director in the Missionary Department and in the Pacific, North American Northeast and North America Area presidencies. At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the North America Southwest Area.

His previous Church callings include stake Young Men president, seminary teacher, stake mission presidency counselor, executive secretary, elders quorum president, Young Men president, mission presidency counselor, bishop and stake president.

Elder Nielson received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 1978. He played professional in the National Football League as a quarterback for the Houston Oilers for six years. He later worked in television broadcasting and banking in Houston, Texas.

Stanley GIfford Nielsen was born in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 25, 1954. He married Wendy Olson in April 1975; they are the parents of six children.

Elder Brent H. Nielson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Brent H. Nielson

Elder Nielson was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 4, 2009 and is currently serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy since Aug. 1, 2020. Previous assignments include counselor in the Pacific Area and Philippines Area presidency and president of the Philippines Area. He was executive director of the Missionary Department from 2015 to 2020. At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, he was an Area Seventy in the Idaho Area.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in Finland, ward Young Men president, bishop, high counselor, stake presidency counselor, stake president and Area Seventy.

Elder Nielson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Brigham Young University in 1978 and a Juris Doctor degree in law from the University of Utah in 1981. He practiced law in Twin Falls, Idaho, for 29 years.

Brent Hatch Nielson was born in Burley, Idaho, on Dec. 8, 1954. He married Marcia Ann Bradford in 1978; they are the parents of six children.

Elder Adrián Ochoa | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Adrián Ochoa

Elder Ochoa was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2013 and is currently serving as a counselor in the México Area presidency. Previous assignments include counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency, president of the Central America Area and assistant executive director of the Priesthood and Family Department. At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, he was serving as the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

His previous Church callings include stake president, area director of public affairs, president of the Honduras San Pedro Sula Mission, high priests group leader, stake president and Area Seventy. As the latter, he was a counselor in the México North Area for five years.

Elder Ochoa graduated in science communication from the Regiomontana University in Monterrey Mexico, and received a diploma in business administration from the Monterrey Technical College (ITESM). He had a career in advertising, mostly helping international companies consolidate their brands and improve their market share. He was also involved in the film and video industry and digital advertising.

Adrián Ochoa Quintana was born in San Francisco, California, on March 7, 1954, but was primarily raised in Mexico. He married Nancy Villarreal in May 1987; they are the parents of five children.

Elder Gary B. Sabin | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary B. Sabin

Elder Sabin was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2016, and is currently serving as a counselor in the North America West Area presidency. Previous assignments include counselor and president of the Europe Area and assistant executive director of the Temple Department.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Netherlands/Belgium Mission, elders quorum president, bishop, stake president and Area Seventy.

Elder Sabin received associate and bachelor’s degrees from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from Stanford University. He was chairman/CEO of Excel Reality Trust and Excel Trust, two public companies focused on commercial real estate ownership in the United States and Canada. He was the founder and chairman of Sabin Holdings, with a focus on real estate ownership in the Asia Pacific region. He has served as a director on several public company and nonprofit boards and is the founder of The Sabin Children’s Foundation, which provides healthcare for children in Third World countries.

Gary Byron Sabin was born in Provo, Utah, on April 7, 1954. He married Valerie Purdy in August 1976; they are the parents of six children (two are deceased).

Elder Evan A. Schmutz | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Evan A. Schmutz

Elder Schmutz was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2016, and is currently serving as president of the North America Southwest Area. Previous assignments include counselor in the Philippines Area and Utah Area presidencies and president of the Philippines Area. At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah South Area.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the North Carolina Greensboro Mission, bishop, stake presidency counselor and president of the Philippines Cebu Mission.

Elder Schmutz received a Bachelor of English degree in 1979 and a Juris Doctorate in 1982, both from Brigham Young University. During his professional career, he worked with several prominent law firms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; at the time of his call as a general authority, he was managing partner in the Lehi office of Durham, Jones & Pinegar.

Evan Antone Schmutz was born in St. George, Utah, on June 6, 1954. He married Cindy Lee Sims in 1978; they are the parents of five children.