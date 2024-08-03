From American Samoa to the NFL to the mission field, Brother Gabriel W. Reid has learned to put God first

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and his wife, Sister Heather Lynn Reid, pose at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The two served as mission leaders of the Australia Sydney Mission from 2021 to 2024.

When Brother Gabriel W. Reid was a child, he remembers his father gathering the family in the bedroom to tell them a temple would be constructed in western Samoa.

The Apia Samoa Temple — the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Samoan islands and the third in Polynesia — would be located less than 80 miles from the family’s home in Pago Pago, American Samoa, upon completion in 1983.

“I remember him saying, ‘They’re going to build the house of the Lord, and we’re going to take all of our family savings and give it to the building of the temple,’” recalled Brother Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency sustained during April 2024 general conference.

Young Gabe had been saving up for a game console at the time. “I didn’t understand at that point,” he said of his parents’ desire to donate their savings, “but I understand now. …

“My parents always instilled in us the importance of putting God first and the importance of being ‘all in’ with the Lord and the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Gabriel “Gabe” Walter Po’u Reid was born in Pago Pago, on May 28, 1977, as the middle of 13 children to Eugene and Tupu Reid.

Brother Reid’s love of God and desire to put Him first began at an early age and sustained him as he left his island nation to play football for Brigham Young University; pursue a career in the National Football League; and most recently, serve with his wife, Sister Heather Reid, as mission leaders of the Australia Sydney Mission. They completed their service in July.

President Gabriel W. Reid of the Sydney Australia Mission talks at a stake conference along with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Sydney Australia Fairfield Stake conference in Fairfield, New South Wales, Australia, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I feel inadequate,” Brother Reid said of his call to serve in the Sunday School general presidency, “but I have great faith in knowing that the Lord will help me become who I need to be and qualify me for this particular calling, just like He did for us as mission leaders.”

Sister Reid said she watched her husband grow in his knowledge and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and the scriptures as they served together as mission leaders.

“I’m so excited for him to be able to continue in a role that is going to help him grow and understand even more. … This is shocking and beautifully exciting all at the same time,” Sister Reid said of the new calling.

Brother Reid’s childhood

Brother Reid was raised in the village of Leone in American Samoa. During his early years, he shared a room with his seven brothers in the family’s three-bedroom home. He enjoyed playing sports — particularly football, basketball and baseball — which often got competitive with a large family. He also lived close to many of his first cousins. “We grew up like brothers and sisters,” he said.

He remembers his parents leading the family in daily prayer and scripture study.

“Some of my fondest memories of learning about the gospel of Jesus Christ were really within the walls of my home, and I really have to thank my parents for that,” Brother Reid said.

He also credits his parents for teaching him how to work, as he and his siblings helped with the family business — a fast-food restaurant that has been in Pago Pago over 50 years and remains in operation today.

BYU and the NFL

After serving as a full-time missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission, Brother Reid was a tight end for the BYU football team from 1999 to 2002. While at BYU, he met Heather Lynn Sasse at a dance, and they were married in the Bountiful Utah Temple on June 24, 2000.

“When we met at the dance, I had to ask her to dance. ‘Will you dance with me?’ And that was the start of a wonderful life together — all from an invitation,” Brother Reid said with a smile. It’s a story he often used to teach missionaries the importance of extending invitations.

Upon finishing his BYU football career, Brother Reid turned his sights to the NFL — a decision he and Sister Reid made together with much thought and prayer. “We received our answer that this is what we felt the Lord was telling us to do, so we did it, and we didn’t look back,” Brother Reid said.

As an undrafted free agent, he had short stints with the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans during his rookie year before signing with the Chicago Bears, where he played from 2003 to 2006. Reid played in Super Bowl XLI when the Bears lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17.

Raising a young family while pursuing a career in the NFL wasn’t easy — the Reids’ four children were born in three states (Utah, Tennessee and Illinois). But together they learned valuable lessons.

Sister Reid recalled: “I remember taking the kids to church on Sundays, during the 12 or 13 Sundays where he had to be at work. … I also remember picking him up from practices, and he’d be battered or bruised or limping in some way, and my youngest daughter at the time would barely be walking, and she’d notice he was hurt and just stop and say a prayer.

“There were little moments like that, that I was always so glad that my children saw and recognized, but more importantly, probably, that we saw our kids react in that kind of way. …

“They were still so young when he was playing,” she continued, “but it wasn’t ‘Oh, Daddy’s a football player.’ It was more or less ‘Dad’s just Dad.’ … It seemed like they were always praying for him.”

Brother Reid added: “I wanted to quit a few times because that’s how hard it was. But when we remembered the answer that we received, we said, ‘We can’t quit. Because if we’re going to quit, what example are we setting for our children?’ …

“When the Lord tells you something, you just go all in, even knowing there are going to be some challenges.”

Amid the demands of the NFL, Brother Reid tried to do what his parents instilled in him in his youth — put the Lord first. He served faithfully in a variety of Church callings during those years, including an ordinance worker in the Chicago Illinois Temple and Young Men adviser.

“I’m grateful to have temples and the covenants that we make in the temple that bind us to our Savior,” Brother Reid said. Referencing Mosiah 7:33, he said, “It’s a reminder that He will deliver us and that we have the opportunity to have that relationship with Him.

Brother Gabriel W. Reid was sustained as second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Serving as mission leaders

Nearly 36 years after the Apia temple was dedicated, President Russell M. Nelson announced during April 2019 general conference that a second temple would be built in Samoa — this time in Pago Pago.

“I sobbed when he announced the building of the American Samoa temple because that’s actually the island I’m from,” Brother Reid said. “I’m just grateful that the Lord is hastening His work in that part of the world.”

Following the temple announcement, Brother and Sister Reid planned to move their family to his homeland. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and plans stalled. A few months later, they received an unexpected call to serve as mission leaders beginning July 2021.

“It has been an absolutely amazing experience,” Brother Reid said of serving in the Australia Sydney Mission. “We’ve had over 500 missionaries from about 30 different countries.”

Sister Reid said starting their mission with pandemic restrictions was challenging, but they learned how to be resilient. “We learned that as a family and as a mission.”

For Brother Reid, one of the most rewarding parts was to see missionaries “feast upon the words of Christ” (2 Nephi 32:3), develop a love for the scriptures and desire to be more like the Savior. “If you truly figure out how to make your gospel study ‘delicious’ to you, as it says in the scriptures, that’s when your life changes,” he said.

As a new counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, “I’m excited to help others see how much joy there is in unpacking the scriptures.”

When asked what else he wants people to know about him and his family, Brother Reid said: “We’re not perfect. But when it comes to our Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel, we’re all in. …

“I know that when we trust Him, and we trust in His timing, that He will deliver us from any of the challenges we’re facing.”

Sister Reid added: “I know that as we follow Him, our life is better. Things work out. We have more patience, we have more kindness, we have more peace in every aspect of our daily life.”

Brother Gabriel W. Reid was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa. | Church News graphic

Biographical information

Family: Born on May 28, 1977, in Pago Pago, American Samoa, to Eugene and Tupu Reid. Married Heather Lynn Sasse on June 24, 2000, in the Bountiful Utah Temple; they are the parents of four children.

Education: Received a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Brigham Young University in 2002.

Employment: Played in the National Football League from 2003 to 2006; owns a construction management company.

Church service: President of the Australia Sydney Mission (2021-2024), counselor in a stake presidency, high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and full-time missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission (1996-1998).