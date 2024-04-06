President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘Motions of a Hidden Fire’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference. He testified of and shared gratitude for resolute prayers. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Holland’s talk summary

God hears every prayer and responds to each according to the path He has outlined for His children. There are no limits to when, where or about what to pray, if one “ask[s] not amiss” (2 Nephi 4:35).

Prayers ought to be vocal. If privacy is not practical, prayers should be silent utterances in one’s heart. “If there be any time we feel not to pray, we can be sure that hesitancy does not come from God, who yearns to communicate with His children at any and all times.” When unsure how or what to pray about, begin and continue until the Spirit guides into the prayer that should be offered.

The Savior, though perfect, prayed to the Father often. He prayed alone, in the company of others, sometimes standing and sometimes kneeling. In fulfilling His atoning sacrifice, He prayed ever more pleadingly.

With prayer, pleading and personal righteousness, “we really can ascend to Mount Zion. … As we repent of our sins and come boldly to that ‘throne of grace,’ leaving before Him there our alms and heartfelt supplications, we will find mercy, compassion and forgiveness at the benevolent hands of our Eternal Father and His obedient, perfectly pure Son.”

Notable quotes

“I testify that God hears every prayer we offer and responds to each of them according to the path He has outlined for our perfection.”

“It is for reasons known only to God why prayers are answered differently than we hope — but I promise you they are heard, and they are answered according to His unfailing love and cosmic timetable.”

“He needs to recognize us — not as nominal members listed on a faded baptismal record but as thoroughly committed, faithfully believing, covenant-keeping disciples.”

Who is President Holland?

