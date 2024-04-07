Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘The Testimony of Jesus’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He taught about the three kingdoms of glory and what it means to be valiant in the testimony of Jesus. The following is a summary of what he said.

According to revelation, in Doctrine and Covenants 76, the distinguishing characteristic for the inhabitants of each kingdom of glory — celestial, terrestrial and telestial — is how they relate to “the testimony of Jesus,” ranging from wholehearted devotion to not being valiant to outright rejection.

The testimony of Jesus is “the witness of the Holy Spirit that He is the divine Son of God, the Messiah and Redeemer.” For the inheritors of the celestial kingdom, this testimony is manifest in what they are and what they are becoming, as their priorities and choices are governed by the principles and truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Being valiant in the testimony of Jesus includes nurturing and strengthening that testimony; being open and public about one’s witness; heeding His messengers; pursuing personal holiness; and encouraging others to be valiant, especially one’s family members.

“My invitation is to act now to secure your place as one who is valiant in the testimony of Jesus. As repentance may be needed, ‘do not procrastinate the day of your repentance’ (Alma 34:33). …

“Our Father wants all His children who will to enjoy eternal life with Him in His celestial kingdom. Jesus suffered, died and was resurrected to make that possible.”

“Our Father’s hope is that we will choose — and, through the grace of His Son, qualify for — the highest and most glorious of these kingdoms, the celestial, where we may enjoy eternal life as joint-heirs with Christ.”

“Being valiant in the testimony of Jesus means encouraging others, by word and example, to likewise be valiant, especially those of our own families.”

“My invitation is to act now to secure your place as one who is valiant in the testimony of Jesus.”

Who is Elder Christofferson?

Elder D. Todd Christofferson has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 1998 until his call as an Apostle.

In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a BYU football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control, and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.

From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

What has Elder Christofferson done recently?

