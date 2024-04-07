Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Bridging the Two Great Commandments’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about the interdependency between the two great commandments. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Stevenson’s talk summary
Jesus’ two great commandments, to “love the Lord” and “love your neighbor,” are like the two towers — or “engineering genius” — of a bridge.
Loving the Lord centers on a person’s heart, soul and mind, and is measured in acts of obedience. Loving your neighbor means loving all of God’s children regardless of gender, race or other differences.
Just as bridge towers depend on each other, so do God’s two great laws. A person’s ability to follow Jesus Christ depends upon their power to live both laws with equal devotion.
However, some are so focused on keeping commandments that they show little tolerance for those who they see as less righteous. Conversely, some emphasize the importance of loving others without acknowledging that all are accountable to God. Either imbalance can make a spiritual bridge tip over.
“So … how do we build our own bridge of faith and devotion — erecting tall bridge towers of both loving God and loving our neighbors? Well, we just start. … It might consist of a few realistic goals to understand the Lord’s gospel more or to vow to judge others less. No one is too young or too old to begin.”
Notable quotes
“The Lord asks that you love with all your soul — your entire consecrated being — and finally, to love with all your mind — your intelligence and intellect.”
“Love of the Lord is not complete if we neglect our neighbors.”
“So the question for each of us is this: How do we build our own bridge of faith and devotion — erecting tall bridge towers of both loving God and loving our neighbors?’ Well, we just start.”
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and are the parents of four sons.
What has Elder Stevenson done recently?
- During the October 2023 general conference, he gave four guiding principles to invite and recognize the prompting of the Spirit.
- On Nov. 12, 2023, Elder Stevenson dedicated the Okinawa Japan Temple and said “the gospel of Jesus Christ navigated its way through difficulties” to become established on the island.
- At the beginning of the year, he led a worldwide youth discussion on discipleship.
- Elder Stevenson ministered and took part in a live news conference in the Africa Central Area in February.
