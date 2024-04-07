Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Bridging the Two Great Commandments’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about the interdependency between the two great commandments. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Stevenson’s talk summary

Jesus’ two great commandments, to “love the Lord” and “love your neighbor,” are like the two towers — or “engineering genius” — of a bridge.

Loving the Lord centers on a person’s heart, soul and mind, and is measured in acts of obedience. Loving your neighbor means loving all of God’s children regardless of gender, race or other differences.

Just as bridge towers depend on each other, so do God’s two great laws. A person’s ability to follow Jesus Christ depends upon their power to live both laws with equal devotion.

However, some are so focused on keeping commandments that they show little tolerance for those who they see as less righteous. Conversely, some emphasize the importance of loving others without acknowledging that all are accountable to God. Either imbalance can make a spiritual bridge tip over.

“So … how do we build our own bridge of faith and devotion — erecting tall bridge towers of both loving God and loving our neighbors? Well, we just start. … It might consist of a few realistic goals to understand the Lord’s gospel more or to vow to judge others less. No one is too young or too old to begin.”

Notable quotes

“The Lord asks that you love with all your soul — your entire consecrated being — and finally, to love with all your mind — your intelligence and intellect.”

“Love of the Lord is not complete if we neglect our neighbors.”

“So the question for each of us is this: How do we build our own bridge of faith and devotion — erecting tall bridge towers of both loving God and loving our neighbors?’ Well, we just start.”

Who is Elder Stevenson?

What has Elder Stevenson done recently?

