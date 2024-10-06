Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He spoke on nourishing the roots of faith and testimony. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Uchtdorf’s talk summary

Knowing what is eternal and what is not is key to growing a testimony of Jesus Christ and His Church.

“Some truths are core, essential, at the root of our faith. Others are appendages or branches — valuable, but only when they are connected to the fundamentals.”

Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of testimony, and everything else is branches.

“When it comes to nourishing our testimonies of Jesus Christ, I wonder if we sometimes mistake the branches for the roots. … If you want to nourish a tree, you don’t splash water on the branches. You water the roots. Similarly, if you want the branches of your testimony to grow and bear fruit, nourish the roots.”

Faith is strong when it has roots in personal experience and personal commitment to Jesus Christ, independent of what one’s traditions are or what others may say or do.

“Our testimony will be tested and tried. Faith is not faith if never tested. Faith is not strong if never opposed. So do not despair if you have trials of faith or unanswered questions.”

Faith endures the trials and the uncertainties of life because it is firmly rooted in Christ and His doctrine.

Notable quotes

“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony. All other things are branches.”

“If you want the branches of your testimony to grow and bear fruit, nourish the roots.”

“Our testimony will be tested and tried. Faith is not faith if never tested. Faith is not strong if never opposed.”

Who is Elder Uchtdorf?

What has Elder Uchtdorf done recently?

