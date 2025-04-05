Elder Hans T. Boom: ‘True to the Faith That Our Parents Have Cherished’

Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference about being “true to the faith that our parents have cherished.” The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Boom’s talk summary

The first line of a song about the Army of Helaman says, “We have been born, as Nephi of old, to goodly parents who love the Lord. We have been taught, and we understand, that we must do as the Lord commands” (Children’s Songbook no. 172).

Even when someone feels they do not come from such parents, “you can become one of those ‘goodly parents who love the Lord’ and provide a righteous example to others.”

To those of the rising generation, “please learn and receive strength from the faith and testimonies of those that came before you.” Gaining or growing a testimony requires sacrifice, and “sacrifice brings forth the blessings of heaven” (Hymns no. 27).

Consider and pray about President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to serve a mission.

“All of us, whether we are the first generation in the gospel or the fifth, should ask ourselves, ‘What stories of faith, strength and celestial commitment will I pass on to the next generation?’ …

“Let us be, ‘True to the faith that our parents have cherished, true to truth for which martyrs have perished, to God’s command, soul, heart and hand, faithful and true we will ever stand’” (Hymns no. 254).

Who is Elder Boom?

Matthew T Reier, Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Hans T. Boom was sustained a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2019.

He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and his parents were both converts to the Church.

He married Ariena Johenna “Marjan” Broekzitter on July 27, 1984, in Rhoon, Netherlands, and they were sealed three days later in the London England Temple. They have three sons.

What has Elder Boom done recently?

During a BYU–Hawaii devotional in March, Elder Boom taught students how to seek God and learn for themselves.

Elder Boom spoke during a BYU–Idaho devotional in November 2024 and offered three principles for balancing eternal and temporal priorities.

