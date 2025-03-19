‘Don’t let your tongue be bound,’ says Elder Boom at BYU–Hawaii

Turning to the example of the young Prophet Joseph Smith and the teachings of President Russell M. Nelson , Elder Hans T. Boom told students at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, March 18, how they, like Joseph Smith, can learn the truth for themselves.

“There’s no difference in our world and how we are going to navigate through all of these differences of opinions,” the General Authority Seventy said, referring to the “war of words and tumult of opinions” the Prophet described experiencing in Joseph Smith—History 1:10.

Like Joseph Smith, Elder Boom taught, all truth-seekers can turn to the Lord and trust in the same promise he did in James 1:5, which says: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”

Elder Boom was joined by his wife, Sister Marjan Boom, who taught students how to find spiritual nourishment.

‘Don’t let your tongue be bound’

Allowing the promise in James 1:5 to sink within him, Joseph Smith grew determined to ask of God, Elder Boom said. Yet, upon beginning his attempt to pray vocally in a place in the woods he had previously selected, young Joseph was “seized upon by some power who wanted to bind his tongue.”

“Don’t let your tongue be bound by fear that Heavenly Father is not willing to listen to you or that you are not good enough,” Elder Boom urged listeners. “And don’t let your tongue be bound by listening to the voices of those around you telling you that religion is no longer popular and that it does not matter to sin a little since all will be saved in the end.”

Quoting President Nelson’s teachings in April 2011, Elder Boom said rarely “will it be easy or popular to be a faithful Latter-day Saint.”

Those who diligently follow the Lord will be tested and persecuted, he said. “That very persecution can either crush you into silent weakness or motivate you to be more exemplary and courageous in your daily lives.”

Elder Boom paired these teachings with President Nelson’s later words in April 2018, which prophesy: “In the coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”

Said Elder Boom, “I believe that the day has arrived that we can no longer discern what is true or not without the influence of the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Boom then cited President Nelson’s plea and promise, inviting listeners to seek the guidance of the Holy Ghost through “increased purity, exact obedience, earnest seeking, daily feasting on the words of Christ in the Book of Mormon and regular time committed to temple and family history work.”

Hear Him

Returning to the account of Joseph Smith, Elder Boom said the invitation Joseph Smith received from Heavenly Father to hear the Savior’s voice has been reiterated and extended to all people through “our beloved Prophet President Nelson.”

To “hear Him,” Elder Boom said, means “to hear what the Savior said and then to heed his counsel.” In those two words, “God gives us the pattern for success, happiness and joy in this life.”

He then invited students to, in all the busyness of their lives, “spend sufficient time to those things that are of eternal significance” and live their lives in such a way that they can hear Him.

‘Milk, bread and brussels sprouts’

Preceding Elder Boom’s remarks, Sister Marjan Boom told students that as a young girl, she once asked her mother how she could grow tall. In Sister Boom’s words, her mother replied: “Drink your milk, eat your crusts, and eat your brussels sprouts.”

Many years and inches later, Sister Boom said her mother’s advice worked and that growing spiritually is “really about the same things: milk, bread and brussels sprouts.”

Sister Boom compared drinking milk to the nourishing conversations individuals can have with God. She said: “No one will ever know you or care about you more than God does. ... You can pour out your heart to Him and trust Him.”

As with eating bread crusts, Sister Boom said this act can represent daily savoring the words of Christ in the scriptures. “As we learn, reflect and apply what we learned from the scriptures, we not only grow in knowledge, but also draw closer to our Savior.”

Finally, Sister Boom compared her distaste for brussels sprouts to her understanding that challenges often precede growth.

She said: “Sometimes we would like to hide the brussels sprouts under our napkin, but our Heavenly Father knows the best way for us to grow, and we can trust that He always has our best interest at heart.”

