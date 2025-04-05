Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Worship’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference about worshipping. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Christofferson’s talk summary

Four concepts regarding worship:

First, the actions that constitute one’s worship: Most important is what is done in gathering on the Lord’s Day. “Worshipping together, as the ‘body of Christ’ has unique power and benefits as we teach, serve and sustain one another.”

Second, the attitudes and feelings inherent in worship: “Feeling and expressing gratitude to God is, in fact, what infuses worship with a sense of joyful renewal as opposed to seeing it as just one more duty.”

Third, the exclusivity of worship: “Whatever takes precedence over worship of the Father and the Son becomes an idol. Those who reject God as the source of truth, or disavow any accountability to Him, in effect substitute themselves as their god.”

Finally, the need to emulate the Father and the Son: “How we live may be the best, most genuine form of worship. Showing our devotion means emulating the Father and the Son — cultivating Their attributes and character in ourselves. …

“May we receive the Holy Spirit and yield our hearts to God, have no other gods before Him, and as disciples of Jesus Christ emulate His character in our own lives. I testify that as we do, we will experience joy in worship.”

Notable quotes

“True worship means loving God and yielding our will to Him — the most precious gift we can offer.”

“Worshipping together, as the ‘body of Christ’ has unique power and benefits as we teach, serve and sustain one another. … As a community of Saints, we strengthen each other in worship and in faith.”

“Those who reject God as the source of truth, or disavow any accountability to Him, in effect substitute themselves as their god. One who places loyalty to a party or cause ahead of divine direction worships a false god.”

Who is Elder Christofferson?

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 1998 until his call as an Apostle.

In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a BYU football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control, and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.

From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

What has Elder Christofferson done recently?

Read more of Elder Christofferson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.