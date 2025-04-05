Elder S. Mark Palmer: ‘Return Unto Me … That I May Heal You’

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder S. Mark Palmer, of the Presidency of the Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. He invited those who may have stepped away from their faith to return. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Palmer’s talk summary

When a willow tree was blown down by a storm, a neighbor pointed out how to save the tree, which still had a root in the ground.

“While I meet Saints around the world, I am reminded of this willow tree and how there is hope even when all seems lost.”

There are ones whose testimonies have become weakened or others hanging on by “the slimmest of roots” and have chosen to come back to their Church home.

“To all who recognize what you have lost, we invite you to come back so you can once again taste the joyous fruit of the gospel.”

The Savior, Jesus Christ, has invited: “Will ye not now return unto me, and repent of your sins, and be converted, that I may heal you?” (see 3 Nephi 9:13).

Lessons from the willow tree and those returning to the Church include that the journey back is not easy or comfortable; be patient; the need for constant care and nourishment; a testimony grows as one stays sensitive to the Spirit; and the Lord knows a person’s divine potential.

“He will never give up on you. Through the Atonement of Jesus Christ all that is broken can be healed.”

Who is Elder S. Mark Palmer?

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Seventy. | IRI

Elder S. Mark Palmer was born in New Zealand and served a mission in the New Zealand Wellington Mission.

Elder Palmer married Jaqueline Wood in the Salt Lake Temple in 1981. They met on a blind date and are the parents of six children.

Before being called as a General Authority Seventy in April 2016, Elder Palmer was the founder and president of SMP Ventures, a real estate development company.

Elder and Sister Palmer served as mission leaders in the Washington Spokane Mission and also as interim leaders in the Australia Sydney South Mission.

He was sustained to the Presidency of the Seventy in 2021. He had previously served in the Africa South Area presidency.

What has Elder Palmer done recently?

