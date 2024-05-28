Bringing smiles and support to a South African school

From left, Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy; Sister Regina Silva; Sister Jacqui Palmer; Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy; Principal David Chauka; Comrade Tshiesi; Elder Edward Dube, General Authority Seventy; and Sister Naume Dube hold soccer kits with students at Tsakani Primary School in Kasigo, South Africa, on May 21, 2024.

KAGISO, South Africa — Singing and drum beats punctuated the dancing of children as they welcomed guests from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the campus of Tsakani Primary School.

One of the traditional dances expressed the importance of education. Another showcased gratitude as on that day, the Church was making another pledge of continued support in its six-year relationship with the school — the only one in the district that teaches in Tsonga and Venda, two of the official 11 languages of South Africa.

The name of the school means “be happy” in Tsonga, and Principal David Chauka said when the founders chose the name, “they wanted this to be a happy place for everyone.”

Students perform a traditional dance to welcome guests at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, South Africa, May 21, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

While touring the campus on Tuesday, May 21, Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy could see that happiness.

“You look at the smiles on these young people’s faces, they are enjoying learning and they are thrilled to be here,” Elder Palmer said. “It was such an honor for us to be here to witness that today.”

Elder Palmer and Elder Edward Dube, and Elder Denelson Silva of the Africa South Area presidencies and General Authority Seventies, and their wives — Sister Jacqueline Palmer, Sister Naume Dube and Sister Regina Silva — entered Tsakani Primary School classrooms where they met the teachers and interacted with the students.

Said Elder Palmer about the educators: “They are exceptional. You can tell their hearts are in this.”

Education is a global priority for the Church, with 530 education projects completed in 2023. Donations such as this one are happening not only across the African continent but around the globe.

From left, Sister Jacqui Palmer; Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Denelson Silva and Elder Edward Dube, both General Authority Seventies; visit a classroom at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, South Africa, May 21, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

Beginning in 2018 at the Tsakani Primary School school, the Church has repaired or built multiple classroom blocks and offices, added a retention wall and drainage system and added two sets of bathrooms. The school has struggled with a student to teacher ratio that can sometimes hover around 50 to one. Each new classroom allows the school to reduce class sizes by splitting up the large groups and hiring new teachers.

Because of its languages and reputation, enrollment at the school has grown each year and now sits at just over 1,800 students.

Chauka — who has been the principal since 1996 — said students have gone on to become scientists, bankers, lawyers and business owners.

More than anything, “we want to teach future leaders,” he said.

Elder Palmer announced to Chauka the Church’s support of future projects, including adding more mobile classrooms, upgrading the stormwater drainage to prevent flooding and developing a sports field and athletic track.

After the official handover came the delivery of soccer kits and balls — which were happily accepted by the students. The school’s soccer club has been doing well, they proudly told their visitors.

A new sports field made Comrade Tshiesi, a parent of a student and member of the school governing body, very excited — not just for the sports clubs but also for a safe place for the students to play.

“You need children to be able to go outside of their classes and be children. I believe that we learn better when we play. ... We are going to have happy children, and we are going to have very happy teachers,” Tshiesi said.

Elder Edward Dube, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa South Area, reads with a student at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, South Africa, May 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While Elder Palmer was visiting the Africa South Area on assignment and Elder Dube’s role will change this summer with his call to the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder Palmer told the principal that the Church’s commitment will not change — because it will always have a local presence. And representatives from the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Department and Humanitarian Services in South Africa have been working with the school and were also on the campus that day.

Education builds self-reliance, explained Ethel Khoele, who teaches grades 4 and 7 at the school and has been a teacher for 34 years. Khoele is also a member of the Church, residing in the Soweto South Africa Stake.

“As old as I am, I’m still studying with BYU–Pathway [Worldwide],” Khoele said. “I’m trying to set an example to my posterity so that they can now that for one to be successful in life, not in terms of material things, but the peace, the dignity, the integrity that comes from education.”

Elder Palmer said the Church all over the world tries to do things to bless communities.

“We believe that is honoring the two great commandments. We love God and that we love our neighbors.”

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jacqui Palmer, greet students at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, South Africa, May 21, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

