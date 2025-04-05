Elder Sandino Román: ‘Faith: A Bond of Trust and Loyalty’

Elder Sandino Román, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Sandino Román, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference about faith as an act of trust. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Román’s talk summary

Faith in Jesus Christ is more than having a testimony of Him — it means having trust in Him.

“When we have faith in Christ, we recognize His blessings and develop a relationship of trust with Him.”

How does someone increase their trust in Christ? They can start by meditating on times that His Atonement and gospel brought happiness to their life. Make a record of these moments, including experiences from loved ones and people in the scriptures; then pray to Heavenly Father “as if it were the first time.” Express love and gratitude for His blessings, and ask for direction.

“If you are sincere and humble, you will hear His answer and begin a personal and lasting relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Not only that, but your religious habits will become meaningful.”

A true relationship with Jesus Christ means making and honoring covenants with faithfulness and loyalty. Faith is a principle of action, without which it is impossible to please God.

“So, faith in Jesus Christ is a bond of trust, forged in loyalty and love. In other words, in gratitude for God’s merciful love, we show our loyal love by keeping His commandments.”

Notable quotes

“When we have faith in Christ, we recognize His blessings and develop a relationship of trust with Him.”

“Pray to your Heavenly Father as if it were the first time. … If you are sincere and humble, you will hear His answer and begin a personal and lasting relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ."

“So, faith in Jesus Christ is a bond of trust, forged in loyalty and love. In other words, in gratitude for God’s merciful love, we show our loyal love by keeping His commandments.”

Who is Elder Sandino Román?

Elder Sandino Román | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Sandino Román was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer systems from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in 2000 and a Master of Business Administration from Brigham Young University in 2006.

Elder Román served a full-time mission in the México Torreón Mission and later as a mission president in the Ecuador Quito North Mission.

He and his wife, Sister Guadalupe Villanueva Rojas, were sealed in the Mexico City Mexico Temple and are now parents of four children.

What has Elder Román done recently?