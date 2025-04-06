Bishop Gérald Caussé: ‘Compensating Blessings’

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 6, 2025.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference. He said that through the Lord’s atoning sacrifice, the Savior will compensate for every inability and injustice if one offers their whole soul to Him. The following is a summary of what he said.

Bishop Caussé’s talk summary

Trials may seem to hinder one’s progress and challenge genuine efforts to live the gospel fully. But the Lord knows each person’s circumstances and the door to His blessings remains open.

“If you ever feel limited or disadvantaged by the circumstances of your life, I want you to know this: The Lord loves you personally.”

When circumstances beyond individuals’ control prevent them from fulfilling righteous desires, the Lord will compensate in ways that allow them to receive His promised blessings.

This truth is founded in three key gospel principles.

“God loves each of us perfectly.” “Because God is both just and merciful and His plan is perfect, He will not hold us accountable for things beyond our control.” “Through Jesus Christ and His Atonement, we can find the strength to endure and ultimately overcome all of life’s challenges.”

Receiving compensating blessings comes with certain conditions.

“The Lord asks us to do all we can and to ‘offer [our] whole souls as an offering unto Him.‘”

The Lord will accept the desires of one’s heart as a worthy offering when earnest efforts fall short due to circumstances beyond one’s control.

No one is beyond the reach of God’s infinite blessings.

Notable quotes

“The Lord loves you personally. He knows your circumstances and the door to His blessings remains wide open to you no matter the challenges you face.”

“What matters to the Lord is not merely whether we are able, but whether we are willing, to do all we can to follow Him as our Savior.”

“The Lord’s compensating blessings often come through the kindness and service of others who help us accomplish what we cannot do on our own.”

Who is Bishop Gérald Caussé?

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Gérald Caussé has served as the presiding bishop since October 2015.

A native of France, Bishop Caussé spent his career in the food industry, where he worked with several supermarket chains and food distribution companies.

Bishop Caussé last spoke in general conference about caring for the earth as a sacred responsibility entrusted to God’s children, in October 2022.

What has Bishop Caussé done recently?

