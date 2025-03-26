Church leaders discuss 2024 Caring for Those in Need Summary and following Jesus Christ

From left, Blaine Maxfield, managing director for Welfare and Self-Reliance Services; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Irene Caso; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, discuss the 2024 caring summary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on March 25, 2025.

Beyond the new numbers showing how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cares for those in need is the purpose behind such efforts — a desire to follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints discussed some of their takeaways from the Church’s 2024 Caring for Those in Need Summary in a video filmed at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 25.

Earlier that morning, the summary was released, showing that in 2024, the Church expended $1.45 billion to care for those in need, which included 3,836 humanitarian projects, fast offering assistance and commodities, and 6.6 million volunteer hours provided by members and missionaries in 192 countries and territories.

Host Irene Caso led the discussion and asked questions of the leaders.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said he was impressed to see how members of the Church try to care for those in need as they follow the two great commandments — to love God and neighbor.

“We want to make this world a better world to live in,” he said. This is done on a global scale such as responding to natural disasters or feeding the hungry or trying to help women and children, but this is also done on locally.

“The most important part is what takes place in our own communities as we reach out to our own neighbors,” Bishop Caussé said.

Presiding BIshop Gérald Caussé, center, speaks with Irene Caso, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency, right, about the 2024 caring summary at the Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on March 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said the 2024 summary resonated with her because it tells how the Church is working to improve the well-being of women and children in the areas of child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

“The Church has been vigilant in looking for opportunities to lift and bless women and children,” President Johnson said. “We know that when we bless a woman with education and information, her family is strengthened, the community is strengthened, and the whole nation is lifted. And of course when we invest in our children, we invest in the future.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said the summary “encourages me to put my good intentions and my compassion into action to help those around me.”

While there are global needs, there are also needs in everyone’s own neighborhood and home. Sister Yee said she has seen Relief Society sisters notice needs and step in to help.

“When we purposefully look at that and take an opportunity to serve those that are closest to us, I think we are doing some of the most impactful humanitarian work,” she said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, left, participates in an event to discuss the 2024 caring summary at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on March 25, 2025. Host Irene Caso is on the right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the discussion, Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, remarked on the sustained impact that is seen in the 2024 summary, where the Church helps others become more self-reliant, with education programs, employment opportunities, emotional and mental health and addiction recovery.

He said, “To Sister Yee’s point, I love that when I read it, I see in there that it tells me, ‘What can I do?’ Now I am motivated more than ever to look outside of myself and bless the lives of others and follow the example of the Savior Jesus Christ.”

He also mentioned emergency response efforts highlighted in the summary and how in times of disaster, Church members respond and bring friends with them to serve.

Bishop Caussé said as Latter-day Saints serve one another, they make a positive difference in the world — increasing peace and reducing divisiveness and contention.

From left, Blaine Maxfield, managing director for Welfare and Self-Reliance Services; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Irene Caso; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, discuss the 2024 caring summary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on March 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When it comes to global causes, the Church is employing new strategies, President Johnson explained, by bringing nongovernmental organizations and governments together. Eliminating inefficiencies will help groups meet the needs of the most vulnerable through collaborative efforts.

In 2024, the Church donated a combined $55.8 million to eight nonprofit organizations to improve nutrition for women and children under 5 years old in 12 countries. Sister Yee said the Church hopes to learn from this collaborative model and to expand it where possible in other areas of the world where there is an opportunity to care for those in need.

The entire 48-page 2024 summary is available in 17 languages at caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The website also includes how to serve in the community and more information about the Church’s humanitarian efforts and initiatives. A specific list of 25 ways to help women and children is in this Church News article.