Elder Christopher H. Kim: ‘Harden Not Your Heart’

Type Story Here
Who is Elder Christopher H. Kim?
- Elder Christopher H. Kim was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.
- He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Brigham Young University in 1995 and Master of Business Administration from BYU in 1997.
- Elder Kim served as a full-time missionary in the Washington Seattle Mission.
- He and his wife, Sister Seongmi (Sue) Kim, were sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple and are parents to one son and three daughters.
What have others taught recently about having a softened heart?
- During the October 2024 general conference, several leaders testified of the need for humility and submissiveness to God’s will.