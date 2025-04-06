Elder Michael B. Strong: ‘Charity — A Sign of True Discipleship’

Elder Michael B. Strong, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

Elder Michael B. Strong, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke on three patterns of charity seen in disciples of Christ: compassion, ministering to unspoken needs and helping others along the covenant path. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Strong’s talk summary

Discipleship of Jesus Christ “is a path filled with deliberate and purposeful acts of love towards others.”

This Christlike attribute is charity, or love in action. Patterns of Christ’s charity found in His true disciples include being compassionate, ministering to unspoken needs and helping others along the covenant path.

“Compassion is that portion of charity that seeks to alleviate all suffering.” While ministering to the Nephites following His Resurrection, the Lord healed the sick and afflicted and blessed their children because He was filled with compassion.

The Savior demonstrated His love “through His observance of and ministry to the unspoken needs of others.” For instance, the Lord not only physically healed the paralyzed man lowered through a roof, but offered forgiveness of sins.

While becoming more like Christ, a desire to help others along the covenant path increases. This could mean befriending those who feel offended or forgotten, helping new members of a congregation feel welcome, or inviting friends to worship at sacrament meeting.

“There are countless ways to encourage and assist others in their progression if we deliberately and prayerfully seek heaven’s help to have eyes to see and a heart to feel how Jesus Christ sees and feels for them.”

Notable quotes

“To be the Lord’s disciples, we must intentionally imitate His thoughts and actions every day — for example, His obedience, humility and patience.”

“Compassion is that portion of charity that seeks to alleviate all suffering.”

“Discipleship of Jesus Christ … is a path filled with deliberate and purposeful acts of love towards others.”

Who is Elder Strong?

Elder Michael B. Strong | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Michael B. Strong was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2024 general conference. He was serving as a member of the 12th Quorum of the Seventy, in the Utah Area, at the time.

Elder Strong and his wife, Sister Cristin Connelly Strong, are each the oldest of eight children, both served as full-time missionaries in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission, and were president and companion of the Perú Lima Central Mission from 2018 to 2021.

Elder Strong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and a minor in chemistry from Brigham Young University in 1989 and a medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in 1993. He was a physician, hospitalist and chief medical information officer for the University of Utah.

What has Elder Strong done recently?