Elder Steven D. Shumway: ‘Participate To Prepare for Christ’s Return’

Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 6, 2025.

Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke on how participating in God’s work, including accepting callings, helps prepare people for the Second Coming. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Shumway’s talk summary

Participating in God’s work, including through callings, ministering, temple worship, following promptings, uniquely prepares people to meet the Savior.

“When we say yes to serving, we are saying yes to Jesus Christ. And when we say yes to Christ, we are saying yes to the most abundant life possible.”

First, participation in God’s work helps people progress toward “the measure of [our] creation.”

During the Creation, God acknowledged the work completed, not that it was finished or perfect.

“God rejoices in our progress, and so should we, even when we still have a work to do.”

Second, serving elevates homes and churches into holy places where people can practice covenant living.

“When we live the covenants connected with these ordinances, we transform, become the kind of person who wants to be in God’s presence.”

Third, it helps people receive God’s gift of grace. “When we consecrate, our meager but best effort, God magnifies it.”

Also, be aware of those who may appear unlikely for a calling, but may be willing to serve. When leaders and parents let others learn and act for themselves, they blossom and flourish.

“Callings are sacred gifts from a loving Father to help bring others with us to Jesus Christ.”

Notable quotes

“When we say yes to serving, we are saying yes to Jesus Christ. And when we say yes to Christ, we are saying yes to the most abundant life possible.”

“We engage in God’s work, not because God needs us, but because we need God and His mighty blessings.”

“Callings are sacred gifts from a loving Father to help bring others with us to Jesus Christ.”

Who is Elder Steven D. Shumway?

Elder Steven D. Shumway. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Steven D. Shumway was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He earned his degree in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University in 1996.

Elder Shumway and his wife, Sister Heidi Shumway, met while studying at Brigham Young University. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and are now the parents of four children.

He served a mission in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission and was later a mission president of the Illinois Chicago Mission.

Recent articles on serving