Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Reverence for Sacred Things’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. Elder Soares spoke about reverence transforming discipleship and inviting spiritual revelation. The following is a summary of what he said.

When Moses saw the burning bush that was not consumed on the slopes of Mount Horeb, God said, “put off thy shoes from off thy feet, for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground” (Exodus 3:5).

Reverence is the foundation upon which spirituality is built, creating a personal connection and deeper communion with God.

“Each of us can transform our discipleship into a higher pattern of spirituality by making the virtue of reverence a sacred part of our spiritual character.”

Reverence toward Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ invites spiritual revelation and is an essential virtue for those who attain the celestial kingdom.

On the other hand, “the absence of respect for the sacred produces an increasing casualness in attitude and carelessness in conduct, which can rapidly spiral one generation into apathy and catapult the next generation into misery.”

Believers can show reverence as they protect their home environments from worldly influences, regularly attend the temple, faithfully participate in the Church’s worship services and turn full attention to the Savior when partaking of the sacrament.

“Reverence for the sacred fosters genuine gratitude, expands true happiness, leads our minds to revelation and brings greater joy to our lives.”

“Reverence is not just an aspect of spirituality; it is the essence of it — the foundation upon which spirituality is built, creating a personal connection to the divine.”

“Showing reverence for sacred things gives meaning to much of what we do every day and strengthens our feeling of gratitude-inspiring awe, respect and love for higher and holier things.”

“The absence of respect for the sacred produces an increasing casualness in attitude and carelessness in conduct, which can rapidly spiral one generation into apathy and catapult the next generation into misery.”

Who is Elder Soares?

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first person from South America to serve in the quorum.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Elder Soares was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo.

