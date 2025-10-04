Elder Steven C. Barlow: ‘Lovest Thou Me?’

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about how to feel God’s love by showing love for God. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Barlow’s talk summary

“The greatest manifestation of Heavenly Father’s love for us that resonates with both mind and heart is when He allowed His Beloved Son to offer Himself as the Atoning One.”

God’s love is perfect, infinite and fills the soul with joy. But at times “we may find it difficult to recognize God’s love in our lives.” In these instances, one may be like the prodigal son’s older brother — focused on one’s self. “But the beautiful paradox is that the more we are focused on showing our love for God, the more easily we recognize His love for us.”

The exchange between Peter and the resurrected Savior at the Sea of Tiberias in John 21 teaches of ways to show one’s love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. These include “when we put Them first in our lives, serve one another, gratefully acknowledge every blessing from Them and choose to obey and follow Them.”

Heavenly Father’s “work and glory is not only to bring to pass our eternal life but also includes a hope that our greatest desire is to return to Him.” He “yearns for us to experience His love in ways we recognize and understand.”

Notable quotes

“When love is freely given and sincerely received, a virtuous cycle ensues with an increase of love between both the giver and the receiver.”

“The beautiful paradox is that the more we are focused on showing our love for God, the more easily we recognize His love for us.”

Heavenly Father’s “work and glory is not only to bring to pass our eternal life but also includes a hope that our greatest desire is to return to Him.”

Who is Elder Barlow?

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Steven C. Barlow was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2025 general conference on April 5. He is a former Area Seventy in the Utah Area and Ecuador Quito Mission president (2017-2020).

Elder Barlow earned a bachelor’s degree in health education from the University of Utah; he worked as an executive in data analytics and quality improvements in health care and co-founded Health Catalyst.

When he returned from serving in the Argentina Bahía Blanca Mission, he met Christina Evans. He said one of the most poignant experiences he has had with the Holy Ghost was the “undeniable impression from heaven” that he needed to get to know her. They were married on June 18, 1991, in the Salt Lake Temple, and are the parents of five children.

What has Elder Barlow done recently?