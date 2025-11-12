Remember conference — Elder Steven C. Barlow: ‘Lovest Thou Me?’

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

About this talk

“Lovest Thou Me?”

Elder Steven C. Barlow | General Authority Seventy

Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: As children of God focus on showing their love for Him, they will more easily recognize His love for them.

Outline

In the parable of the prodigal son, the elder brother’s pride and self-righteousness kept him from celebrating his brother’s repentant return. Individuals may also let opportunities to express love for others pass them by. When love is freely given and received, a cycle ensues with an increase of love between both the giver and the receiver.

God’s love is perfect and individual, but sometimes His children may find it difficult to recognize His love in their lives. The more they focus on showing their love for God, the more easily they can recognize His love for them.

Lovest thou me more than these?

When Jesus came to Peter as a resurrected being, He asked him, “Lovest thou me more than these?” (John 21:15). Disciples of Christ show their love to Him when they put Him above “these,” which can be any person, activity or thing that displaces the Savior from being the most important influence in their lives.

Feed my sheep

In the same exchange, the Lord said to Peter, “Lovest thou me? … Feed my sheep” (John 21:16). Individuals show love for Heavenly Father when they serve, listen to, lift or minister to His children.

One week when a younger Elder Barlow was behind on his university studies and his yard work business, his brother did all his yard work for him. This strengthened Elder Barlow’s love and loyalty for his brother.

Confess His hand in all things

God’s children show love for Him by acknowledging Him as the source of every good thing in their lives.

When Elder Barlow launched a company, he and his business partner would pray before important meetings to ask for God’s help. They made it a habit to also offer prayers of gratitude.

If ye love me, keep my commandments

Individuals also show love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ as they choose to obey Them. It is not a blind or compulsory obedience but instead “affectionate obedience.”

Heavenly Father gave His children agency to inspire them to want to choose Him. He will not force them to obey Him; He wants them to choose Him.

God recognizes His children’s love when they put Him first, serve one another, give thanks and choose to obey. As individuals show their love for God, they will more deeply feel His.

Reflection questions

When have you felt God’s love while serving others?

What is something you can do to prioritize God right now?

How has showing gratitude to God helped you recognize His love for you?

How does serving others show our love to God?

What does “affectionate obedience” mean to you?

Speaker quotes

“We show our love for Heavenly Father when we serve, listen to, love, lift or minister to His children. That service may be as simple as truly seeing others without judgment.”

“We show our love for God by acknowledging Him as the source of every good thing in our lives.”

“Heavenly Father gave us agency to inspire us to want to choose Him. His work and glory is not only to bring to pass our eternal life but also includes a hope that our greatest desire is to return to Him.”

Reference scriptures

“Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.”

Matthew 22:36-37

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.”

John 14:15

“So when they had dined, Jesus saith to Simon Peter, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me more than these? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my lambs.”

John 21:15

Invitations and promises

“If we want to show our love for God, we should understand how He recognizes our love.”

“There will never be enough time in a day, a week, a month or a year to get done all we want or need to accomplish. Part of the test of mortality is to use the precious resource of time for what is most important for our eternal good and to let go of those things that are less important.”

“I testify that He yearns for us to experience His love in ways we recognize and understand. And the beautiful paradox is that we will experience His love for us even more deeply as we show our love for Him.”

Follow the Prophet “The question for each of us ... is the same. Are you willing to let God prevail in your life? Are you willing to let God be the most important influence in your life? Will you allow His words, His commandments and His covenants to influence what you do each day? Will you allow His voice to take priority over any other? Are you willing to let whatever He needs you to do take precedence over every other ambition? Are you willing to have your will swallowed up in His?” President Russell M. Nelson, “Let God Prevail,” October 2020 general conference

Stories

Additional resources

