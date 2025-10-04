Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Do Your Part With All Your Heart’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about discipleship and doing one’s part. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Uchtdorf's talk summary

“Discipleship takes self-discipline. It is not a casual endeavor, and it doesn’t happen by accident.”

Faith in Jesus Christ is a gift, but receiving it is a conscious choice that requires a commitment of “might, mind and strength” (Moroni 10:32).

“Our faith, which is our loyalty to the Savior, becomes stronger as it is tested against the opposition we face here in mortality. It endures because we keep nourishing it, we keep actively applying it, and we never give up.”

A “great truth” is that each individual is a being of light and spirit child of an infinite God, with a potential beyond imagination. “Your origin story is divine, and so is your destiny. You left heaven to come here, but heaven has never left you. You are anything but ordinary. You are gifted.”

Spiritual gifts, while sometimes not flashy, are important. Such gifts can range from showing compassion or being a peacemaker to simply forgiving, repenting and enduring.

“I urge and bless every member of the Church and all who desire to be part of it to trust the Savior enough to engage, patiently and diligently, in doing your part with all your heart — that your joy may be full and that, one day, you will receive all the Father has.”

