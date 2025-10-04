Elder Brik V. Eyre: ‘Know Who You Really Are’

Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about understanding one’s divine heritage as a child of a loving Heavenly Father. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Eyre’s talk summary

The first point of doctrine taught by missionaries is that God is a loving Heavenly Father. Every subsequent truth builds on this foundational understanding.

Moses learned this lesson as he met God face-to-face. God repeatedly taught him of his divine heritage, saying, “Moses, thou art my son.” After this experience, the adversary addressed him, saying, “Moses, son of man.” This is a common and dangerous tool of the adversary. To seek validation, one must go vertically to heaven.

In the sacrament scripture, the most repeated scripture in the Church, God asks to be called “God, the Eternal Father.” Lives change with the understanding of being a child of God.

To deepen understanding of one’s relationship with Heavenly Father, he or she should pray and come to know that Jesus is the Christ. In addition to increasing the frequency and fervency of prayers, study of the Book of Mormon and temple worship will help prepare one’s mind for revelation.

Because Heavenly Father’s love is manifest in the reality that he sent His Son as the Savior, one needs to come to know Him. Seek Him. Study His divine relationship with the Father and come to know He “who is mighty to save.”

Notable quotes

“It is insightful that the first point of doctrine that our missionaries teach is that God is our loving Heavenly Father. Every subsequent truth builds on the foundational understanding of who we really are.”

“Regardless of where we are on our path of discipleship, our lives will fundamentally change if we better understand who we really are.”

“The greatest manifestation of Heavenly Father’s love for us as His children is the reality that He sent His Son, our own personal Savior, to help us come home. Therefore, we need to come to know Him.”

Who is Elder Eyre?

Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Brik V. Eyre was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2025 general conference.

At the time of his call as a general authority, Elder Eyre was serving as an Area Seventy.

Elder Eyre served in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission and then married Susan Zari Rahimzadeh in the Logan Utah Temple on June 27, 1987.

Elder Eyre earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Tulsa. He has worked in the medical products industry, including for Baxter International as senior vice president and president of the Americas, and most recently as a HemaSource board member.

Elder and Sister Eyre served for three years as the Arizona Phoenix Mission leaders and call the experience “unbelievable.”

What has Elder Eyre done recently?

Elder Brik V. Eyre is second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency.

