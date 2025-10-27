Remember conference — Elder Brik V. Eyre: ‘Know Who You Really Are’

Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Know Who You Really Are”

Elder Brik V. Eyre | General Authority Seventy

Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Prayer and knowledge of Jesus Christ help individuals recognize their divine identity.

Outline

The first doctrinal principle that missionaries teach is that God is every person’s loving Heavenly Father. Each truth then builds on the foundational understanding of who each person is.

Text | Video

Knowing that one is a child of God can change everything in one’s life. Moses, for example, was able to defend himself against the adversary when told that he was a son of man (see Moses 1:11-13).

Text | Video

In the sacrament prayer, God is asked to be called “the Eternal Father.” Lives will fundamentally change if divine identities are fully understood, possible through prayer and coming to know Jesus is the Christ.

Text | Video

First, prayer

Find time each day to be alone, to pray, to be still and to feel the promptings of the Spirit. Silent, quick and urgent prayers can be more meaningful when one makes an effort to “be with God” each day.

Text | Video

Heavenly Father wants to communicate with His children. As they strive to improve their communication with Heavenly Father, He will bless them to feel His presence.

Text | Video

Second, come to know that Jesus is the Christ

The greatest manifestation of Heavenly Father’s love is that He sent His Son to help all of His children. Through Christ, all mistakes can be forgiven and corrected.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ is the Savior for each person, individually. Through Him, all can return to be with the Father. Those who seek Christ will come to know their divine worth.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

What does it mean to you that God is your loving Heavenly Father?

Why is it important to recognize that Jesus Christ is your Savior and Redeemer?

What can you do to better seek your Redeemer?

How have you recognized Jesus Christ’s role as your Savior?

What does it mean to you that each person you come in contact with is also a child of God?

Speaker quotes

“We must seek validation vertically, not horizontally. And as we do, we too can boldly proclaim, ‘I am a child of God.’”

Text | Video

“Regardless of where we are on our path of discipleship, our lives will fundamentally change if we better understand who we really are.”

Text | Video

“There may be some who haven’t prayed for a long time or others who haven’t felt that their prayers are being heard. I promise you that your Heavenly Father knows you, loves you and wants to hear from you. He wants to communicate with you. He wants you to remember who you are.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“And my soul hungered; and I kneeled down before my Maker, and I cried unto him in mighty prayer and supplication for mine own soul; and all the day long did I cry unto him; yea, and when the night came I did still raise my voice high that it reached the heavens.”

Enos 1:4

“Ye are swift to do iniquity but slow to remember the Lord your God. Ye have seen an angel, and he spake unto you; yea, ye have heard his voice from time to time; and he hath spoken unto you in a still small voice, but ye were past feeling, that ye could not feel his words; wherefore, he has spoken unto you like unto the voice of thunder, which did cause the earth to shake as if it were to divide asunder.”

1 Nephi 17:45

“And now, my beloved brethren, after ye have gotten into this strait and narrow path, I would ask if all is done? Behold, I say unto you, Nay; for ye have not come thus far save it were by the word of Christ with unshaken faith in him, relying wholly upon the merits of him who is mighty to save.”

2 Nephi 31:19

Invitations and promises

“Perhaps we should shift our mindset away from simply saying our prayers to taking sufficient time to really commune with and ‘be with God’ each day.”

Text | Video

“I promise you that your Heavenly Father knows you, loves you and wants to hear from you. He wants to communicate with you. He wants you to remember who you are.”

Text | Video

“Let us study His divine relationship with the Father and with each of us. Let us experience the song of redeeming love that comes personally to each one of us through our Redeemer as we repent. As we come to know ‘him who is mighty to save’ (2 Nephi 31:19), we will come to understand that we, as children of God, are His joy — His most important focus — and we are indeed each worth saving.”

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “So who are you? First and foremost, you are a child of God, a child of the covenant and a disciple of Jesus Christ. As you embrace these truths, our Heavenly Father will help you reach your ultimate goal of living eternally in His holy presence.” President Russell M. Nelson, “Choices for Eternity,” worldwide devotional for young adults, May 15, 2022

Stories

While serving her mission, Elder Eyre’s daughter spoke with a returning member who, in tears, explained that she lost her job and was going to become homeless. His daughter first knelt by the woman’s side and cried with her. After the woman was comforted, the daughter then used the scriptures to teach her about her divine worth.

Text | Video

God repeatedly taught Moses of his divine heritage by telling him, “Moses, … thou art my son” (see Moses 1:1-11). When the adversary subsequently tempted Moses, Moses was able to stand up and testify of his identity.

Text | Video

While serving as a stake president, Elder Eyre accidentally rejected an ordinance worker from serving in the temple. He called the temple president and explained his mistake. The temple president explained that there is nothing that can’t be forgiven and ultimately corrected.

Text | Video

Additional resources

Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on individual worth

Who is Elder Eyre?