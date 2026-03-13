April 2026 general conference: 4 sessions and a solemn assembly over Easter weekend

Attendees listen during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

The 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feature four general sessions and a solemn assembly, as well as focused messages on the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, as the conference coincides with Easter weekend in 2026.

The four general conference sessions are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

While the conference offers messages of hope and peace centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, messages on Easter Sunday are expected to especially focus on the literal Resurrection of the Savior, His infinite Atonement and the hope, renewal and peace that come through Him and His gospel.

Information on the April 2026 general conference was published Friday, March 13, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Conferencegoers leave the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Schedule and solemn assembly

The schedule for the four general sessions of April 2026 conference is (all times are Mountain Daylight Time):

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, April 4, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 5, 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday, April 5, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A solemn assembly will be held in the Saturday morning session, as Latter-day Saints will sustain a new Church President and First Presidency.

Following the Sept. 27, 2025, death of President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks was announced as the Church’s new President on Oct. 14, 2025, along with the naming of President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as his two First Presidency counselors.

The April 2026 general conference will be the first time for the new First Presidency to be sustained in such a setting, hence the announced solemn assembly.

Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A solemn assembly is a special, sacred meeting held in conjunction with a variety of holy purposes, providing an elevated sense of solemnity and spirituality. Such occasions include the sustaining of a new Church president, dedications of temples, special commemorations and other sacred purposes.

Some solemn assemblies — such as at temple dedications and the one held during April 2020 general conference to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the First Vision — include the Hosanna Shout, a symbolic act with New Testament roots honoring God and Jesus Christ. The April 4, 2026, solemn assembly will not include the Hosanna Shout.

The April 2026 general conference will not include a Saturday evening session, following the November 2025 First Presidency announcement on conference scheduling. The general sessions are for all individuals, families and friends of the Church.

A map shows available parking in downtown Salt Lake City for the April 2026 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Availability, attending and parking

The conference will be streamed and broadcast in more than 70 languages, available for gatherings large and small, in homes and other settings. The weekly Sunday worship services that take place in Church meetinghouses are not held when general conferences take place.

Conference messages — presented by the Church’s general authorities and organizational leaders — will be available soon after the general conference in text, audio and video formats via multiple channels in more than 90 languages for online viewing and study. Church platforms include Gospel Library, Media Library, the General Conference YouTube channel and the Church magazines.

The Church News will provide extensive coverage before, during and after the April 2026 general conference on TheChurchNews.com and on the Church News app, including a summary of each message soon after it is given.

For those wishing to attend general conference, Latter-day Saints living in the United States and Canada should ask their local ward or branch leaders for tickets to attend a session. Tickets are distributed digitally to stakes and districts (stake and district leaders can reference this online guide).

Outside the United States, Latter-day Saints can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf. These leaders can order tickets beginning three months prior to each general conference.

General conference parking is not available at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Other parking options in downtown Salt Lake City are available (see accompanying map). Also, a conference ticket doubles as a Utah Transit Authority pass to travel to and from conference sessions on UTA trains, light rail or buses.

Those interested in standby seating for general conference can line up outside the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square 90 minutes before the start of a session.

See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions regarding general conference.