First Presidency invites all to participate in April 2026 general conference

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a letter on March 5, 2026, inviting all to participate in the upcoming general conference.

The letter — which was signed by President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — says that conference gives individuals a chance to receive answers to their prayers.

The 196th Annual General Conference of the Church will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5, 2026. That Sunday is Easter Sunday.

The conference will be the first opportunity for the general Church membership to simultaneously sustain President Oaks as President of the Church following the death of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 27, 2025. President Oaks presided at the October 2025 general conference as the senior member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was announced as the Church’s newest president on Oct. 14, 2025.

This conference will have two sessions each day following the announcement in November 2025 that the Saturday evening session has been discontinued.

The First Presidency letter should be read in each sacrament meeting of the Church prior to general conference.

This conference will be held in the Conference Center despite the center being closed to the public March 30, 2026, through March 1, 2027. The building will be used for some major events during its closure in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s open house celebration that is scheduled to begin in April 2027.

First Presidency letter

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We are pleased to announce the upcoming 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Easter weekend. The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

General sessions for all individuals, families, and friends will be held on Saturday, April 4, and Easter Sunday, April 5.

General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given.

Sincerely yours,

The First Presidency

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

D. Todd Christofferson

Viewing conference

As has been the custom in recent years, the conference sessions are scheduled to last two hours each. They will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (UTC 1600 and 2000) both Saturday and Sunday.

“Music & the Spoken Word” will air during the 30 minutes prior to the Sunday morning session at 9:30 a.m. MDT (UTC 1530).

The conference will be broadcast live with interpretation in more than 60 languages. Additional languages will be made available as recordings in the weeks following the conference’s conclusion.

General conference can be viewed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s YouTube channel and local television stations in various locations around the world. Check local listings for specific times and availability.