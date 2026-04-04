Elder Jorge T. Becerra: ‘Tithing — Putting God First’

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about tithing. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Becerra’s talk summary

In the Book of Mormon, the prophet Alma taught the people of Gideon to avoid a dilemma experienced by their neighbors in Zarahemla. That dilemma was a type of doublemindedness.

“A double-minded person is one who is wavering, indecisive or conflicted; someone who lacks commitment to a single purpose or belief.”

Focusing first on God brings blessings.

“From the beginning of time God has taught His children to put Him first in their lives.”

The Lord commanded Adam and Eve to worship God and offer the firstlings of their flocks as a sacrifice to Him.

“Payment of tithes and offerings will enhance our spiritual capacity as we put God first and offer our ‘firstlings of the flock.’”

Spiritual power and direction that individuals have not previously had will come into their lives as they honor the law of obedience and the law of sacrifice.

“Evidence of this truth is found in the simple statement of the Lord after Adam had offered sacrifice, ‘And in that day the Holy Ghost fell upon Adam’ (Moses 5:9).”

Jesus Christ is the perfect example of putting God first. He laid down His life as a symbol of submission to His Father’s will.

Notable quotes

“From the beginning of time God has taught His children to put Him first in their lives.”

“Payment of tithes and offerings will enhance our spiritual capacity as we put God first and offer our ‘firstlings of the flock.’”

“Jesus Christ is the perfect example of how to put God first in our lives.”

Who is Elder Becerra?

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jorge T. Becerra is a General Authority Seventy serving as the second counselor in the Utah Area presidency.

Elder Becerra served a mission as a young man in the California Arcadia Mission, where he met fellow missionary and his future wife, Sister Debbie I. Schneberger.

Elder and Sister Becerra later returned to the California Arcadia Mission when he was called to be the mission’s president.

What has Elder Becerra done recently?

Read Elder Becerra’s previous general conference addresses.