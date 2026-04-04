Elder Brian J. Holmes: ‘Jesus Christ Is the Way’

Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about following Jesus Christ and His living Prophet. The following is a summary of what Elder Holmes said.

Elder Holmes’ talk summary

Because the course of life is often steep and difficult to navigate, God has provided His children many helps to guide their journey. President Dallin H. Oaks taught that the strongest help God has given is a Savior, Jesus Christ.

The Savior invites all to walk with Him. “His way is the covenant path, the one path that leads to our celestial finish line.” Covenants bind individuals to Jesus Christ, and He will never sever the tie. When doubts arise, discipleship feels demanding or others turn back, stay bound to Jesus Christ.

“To walk with Jesus is to follow His prophet. … To knowingly reject His prophets is, by His own definition, to reject Him.” Without apostles and prophets, people’s perception of Christ gradually becomes whatever they want Him to be. Understanding of doctrine shifts, commitment to standards erodes and unity dissolves.

Heavenly Father desires all to come home, and His Son, Jesus Christ, is the only way back. Walk His path bound to Him through covenant and following His living prophet. “I testify that because Jesus Christ climbed the steepest mountain of all as He bore the weight of our salvation, we never have to face our mountains alone.”

Notable quotes

“Once we bind ourselves to our Savior through covenant, only we can sever the tie. Jesus never will.”

“To knowingly reject His prophets is, by His own definition, to reject Him.”

“I testify that because Jesus Christ climbed the steepest mountain of all as He bore the weight of our salvation, we never have to face our mountains alone.”

Who is Elder Holmes?

Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Brian J. Holmes was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2025 general conference.

He married Maggie Wilson in the Salt Lake Temple on March 29, 1999, and they are the parents of six children.

Elder Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Juris Doctor degree, both from Arizona State University. He worked as vice president of Holmes Homes in Arizona, founded Holmes Law PLC and more recently worked as general counsel for Charter One LLC.

At the time of his call as a general authority, Elder Holmes was serving as an Area Seventy in the North America Southwest Area. He has also served as stake president, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the Germany Munich Mission.

Read previous general conference addresses on prophets.