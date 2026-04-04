Elder Gérald Caussé: ‘Love All, Love Each’

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about God’s love, which is universal yet personal. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Caussé’s talk summary

The miracle of God’s relationship with His children is that though the universe is vast beyond comprehension, every soul carries infinite worth in the eyes of the Creator.

“I bear witness of this truth: God and His Son, Jesus Christ, love all, and They love each.”

The dual reality of God’s love is clearly manifested in Jesus Christ’s Atonement. “All sons and daughters of God, without exception, will receive a full opportunity to access its supernal blessings. Yet it is a remarkably intimate gift, tailored to each individual’s needs and applied to one person at a time.”

To love all and to love each is the same divine love expressed on two scales — one expansive enough to embrace the whole world, and the other personal enough to notice an individual with unique needs and circumstances.

Service in the Church expands one’s circle of love. “We don’t serve only those we already love; rather, we come to love people as we serve them.”

In Christ’s Church there should be no anonymity. “As we extend Christlike love to each person we serve, our eyes are opened to their divine potential. We begin to see them as the Lord sees them.”

Notable quotes

“Are we selective, or exclusive, in determining who deserves our love, or do we extend Christlike love to all with whom we associate?”

“Discipleship was never meant to be a comfortable circle of familiar friends focused on their own interests. Rather, our congregations are a beautiful mosaic — enriched by diverse backgrounds, cultures and experiences — yet united in devotion to Christ.”

“May we follow the Lord’s perfect example and learn to love all and to love each, just as He does.”

Who is Elder Caussé?

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé served as the presiding bishop from October 2015 until Nov. 6, 2025, when he was called to be an Apostle.

A native of France, Elder Caussé spent his career in the food industry, where he worked with several supermarket chains and food distribution companies.

He is an accomplished pianist and has participated in the recording of several piano albums.

He married Valérie Babin in August 1986. They have five children.

What has Elder Caussé done recently?

Read more of Elder Caussé’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.