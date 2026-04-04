Elder Eduardo F. Ortega: ‘Christ, Author and Finisher of Our Faith’

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about faith in Christ being the safe path. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Ortega’s talk summary

Some may think faith is inherited. True discipleship, however, always begins with a personal decision.

“Family heritage is a great blessing, but it is not a substitute for diligent and intentional search for a personal testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ and the truths of His restored gospel.”

A personal testimony comes from a sincere, dedicated quest to know for oneself and then act upon the impressions and knowledge received.

“The invitation to seek, to come to know and to do, and then to endure on the covenant path is the same for all of us, regardless of whether the gospel has been in our families for generations or we were baptized just last week.”

The path of discipleship often resembles climbing a mountain. The shortest path to the top is not always the most appropriate nor the safest.

“Thus, we must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one. Jesus Christ and His restored gospel constitute that safe path that leads us to the true summit.

“I testify of the healing, refining and perfecting power of Jesus Christ. … I testify that He is the author and the finisher of our faith.”

Notable quotes

“We must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one. Jesus Christ and His restored gospel constitute that safe path that leads us to the true summit.”

“I testify of the healing, refining and perfecting power of Jesus Christ. … I testify that He is the author and the finisher of our faith.”

“The invitation to seek, to come to know and to do, and then to endure on the covenant path is the same for all of us, regardless of whether the gospel has been in our families for generations or we were baptized just last week.”

Who is Elder Ortega?