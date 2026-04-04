Elder Wan-Liang Wu: ‘I Will Give Away All My Sins To Know Thee’

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about the power of conversion and coming unto Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Wu’s talk summary

In the Book of Mormon, the missionary Aaron teaches a king who did not know God. The king “was so surprised by what that missionary said that he insisted on being taught.” The king was willing to give away all his sins to know God and have eternal life (see Alma 22).

“If we have a sincere desire, being meek and lowly in heart, we can come to know the true God the Father and gain eternal life through His Son, Jesus Christ; for the power is in us, in choosing to believe and deciding to act accordingly.”

The way to come to know Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ is to come unto Christ and follow Him. It’s more than learning about Him; it includes faith, works, repentance and becoming converted.

The king “chose to believe and to act. He was willing to forsake all his sins that he might know God. What are we willing to give up or change to truly know God and be saved at the last day?”

To know God, a person needs “sincere desire and real intent. We need to have faith in Jesus Christ, continuously repent and strive to obey the commandments.”

Eleven-year-old Wan-Liang Wu, front left, and one of his sisters pose for a photo with missionaries on their baptism day in Bolivia. Elder Wan-Liang Wu was called in April 2025 as a General Authority Seventy. | Provided by Elder Wan-Liang Wu

Notable quotes

“The gospel of Jesus Christ changed my life for the better. It gave me an eternal purpose — to prepare to return to God’s presence with my family.”

“If we have a sincere desire, being meek and lowly in heart, we can come to know the true God the Father and gain eternal life through His Son, Jesus Christ; for the power is in us, in choosing to believe and deciding to act accordingly.”

“The only way we can come to know our Heavenly Father and gain eternal life is by coming unto Christ and following Him.”

Who is Elder Wu?

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Wan-Liang Wu was sustained a General Authority Seventy in the April 2025 general conference. He and his wife, Sister Marcela B. Castellani Wu, were serving as mission leaders in the Chile Antofagasta Mission.

Elder Wu was born in Taiwan, and his family moved to Bolivia in several groups when he was a boy and later moved to Argentina.

In Bolivia, Elder Wu’s sisters first met the missionaries through friends, and he was baptized when he was 11 years old.

Elder Wu first met his future wife in a seminary class. They both served missions at the same time — he served in Hong Kong, Cantonese speaking and she served in the Argentina Salta Mission. They were sealed in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple.

What has Elder Wu done recently?