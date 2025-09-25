What Elder Wu taught at BYU–Hawaii about lifelong discipleship in Jesus Christ

Brigham Young University–Hawaii holds a special place in Elder Wan-Liang Wu’s life, even though he never attended the school. In fact, the General Authority Seventy’s first time on campus was Tuesday, Sept. 23, while delivering a devotional.

Still, Elder Wu became emotional as he held up an admissions packet from BYU–Hawaii — containing a scholarship offer delivered to him decades ago as a young man. Elder Wu ultimately didn’t accept the scholarship because it was for a single man and he was planning on marrying his sweetheart, Sister Marcela B. Castellani Wu, who accompanied him at BYU–Hawaii on Tuesday.

But the scholarship offer was significant to Elder Wu, and he’s “treasured” it for over 30 years.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, speaks at a devotional at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, while showing a scholarship offer he received from the school over 30 years ago. | Laura Tevaga, Brigham Young University–Hawaii

“And now, the Lord in His tender mercy, has brought us here to Hawaii and has granted us the great privilege of being here with you,” Elder Wu said, adding that he feels “such joy for the incredible blessings that the Lord has granted each of you to live here, in such a special place.”

He particularly noted the Laie Hawaii Temple, the Polynesian Cultural Center and the BYU–Hawaii campus. These three places may seem to be independent of each other, Elder Wu said, but when combined they have a “unique, eternal purpose”: preparing students to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

Lessons in discipleship: Stripling warriors

Students listen as Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Laura Tevaga, Brigham Young University–Hawaii

Elder Wu said that becoming lifelong disciples is an intentional, continuous process rather than a series of isolated incidents. That process begins with faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, followed by repentance, making and keeping covenants, obeying the commandments and enduring to the end.

Elder Wu compared the Book of Mormon stories of the 2,000 stripling warriors (see Alma 56) and Alma the younger rebelling with the sons of Mosiah (Mosiah 27).

Regarding the stripling warriors, Elder Wu noted that those young men were the sons of parents who had undergone mighty changes of heart, so much so that they buried their weapons of war and covenanted to never again use them (Alma 24:15-19).

Years later, the stripling warriors defended their families without fear because “they had been taught by their mothers, that if they did not doubt, God would deliver them” (Alma 56:47). Ultimately, not one of them died in battle.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, left, interacts with students after giving a devotional at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Laura Tevaga, Brigham Young University–Hawaii

These young men were born into families with gospel knowledge and raised in peaceful circumstances, Elder Wu said. Their parents knew of the gospel’s truthfulness, but the stripling warriors also knew it for themselves. “Their testimony, like yours, would have likely been gained one drop at a time.”

If living today, Elder Wu said the stripling warriors might be seen praying and studying scriptures daily, attending institute, participating in family home evenings, and serving God and their neighbors. They strove constantly to keep the commandments with exactness, certain that God was with them and would not let them fall.

“And so they went forward with incredible bravery, and they did things they’d never done before: fighting against experienced warriors,” Elder Wu said, adding, “The Lord preserved them, and He granted them success — and He will give you success too, through His marvelous power, if you do not doubt.”

Lessons in discipleship: Alma the Younger

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, left, sits on the stand with his wife, Sister Marcela B. Castellani Wu, right, prior to Elder Wu giving a devotional at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Laura Tevaga, Brigham Young University–Hawaii

Regarding Alma the younger and the sons of Mosiah, Elder Wu noted that these young men began their paths of discipleship in “a very different way” — being chastised by an angel after actively rebelling against the Lord’s church.

After that angelic visit, they had no more doubts, but how did they stray so far in the first place? Perhaps they forgot to live the doctrine of Christ so they might experience their own conversions, Elder Wu said. Thankfully, the Lord in His great mercy extended His arm and rescued them.

“I testify that the forgiveness that the Savior longs to give to us is as intensely sweet as it was for Alma,” Elder Wu said. “It brings light, peace and immense joy to our lives.”

Ultimately, he continued, both Book of Mormon stories show that discipleship isn’t defined by where a person begins.

“Becoming a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, throughout our lives, is the result of choosing and committing to make Christ the center of our lives,” Elder Wu said. “It is allowing His doctrine to be the path that we walk. It means submitting our will to His will, and because of His Atonement, allowing Him to transform us into new creatures.”