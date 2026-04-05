Elder Aaron T. Hall: ‘I Glory in My Jesus’

Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Aaron T. Hall, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about Christ’s redemptive power. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Hall’s talk summary

As he concluded his teaching, the Book of Mormon prophet Nephi wrote, “I glory in my Jesus, for he hath redeemed my soul” (2 Nephi 33:6).

“To Nephi, Jesus Christ was not someone distant or merely known by name. No, to Nephi, the name of Jesus was his salvation.”

The Book of Mormon missionary Ammon also experienced the joy of Christ’s redemptive power, writing, “We will glory in the Lord; yea, we will rejoice, for our joy is full; yea, we will praise our God forever” (Alma 26:16).

“Nephi and Ammon’s rejoicing fill my soul with gratitude. They inspire me to deepen my relationship with Jesus Christ and to rejoice in the many ways we can glory in Him.”

He is the Redeemer, the Good Shepherd, the Healer. He is the Advocate, the Lawgiver, the Deliverer.

“When life feels infuriatingly unfair and finding the strength to glory in the Lord seems difficult, reflect on the meaning of His divine names, and let Him restore peace to your soul.”

Draw near unto Him through a covenant relationship to receive direct access to His power. “I invite us to glory in Jesus Christ. He is my Jesus and yours.”

Notable quotes

“I glory in our Redeemer. His arms of mercy are extended towards us. He sends an invitation to all, saying, ‘Repent, and I will receive you’ (Alma 5:33). We are engraved upon the palms of His hands. I rejoice in the gift of repentance and the promise of forgiveness.”

“To draw near to Him, He invites us to learn of Him, listen to His words and to walk with Him. To find Him, He invites us into a covenant relationship where we can receive direct access to His power and an ‘extra measure of His love and mercy.’”

“I invite us to glory in Jesus Christ. He is my Jesus and yours.”

Who is Elder Hall?

Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Aaron T. Hall was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2025.

Born in Provo, Utah, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area at the time of his call.

Elder Hall married Sister Kimberly Hall in the Logan Utah Temple, and they’re the parents of four children.

He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah and worked as an executive for technology and private equity firms. He later worked as a director in the Church’s Missionary Department.

What has Elder Hall done recently?

In April 2025, he joined a Church News podcast, along with other newly called General Authority Seventies. He testified of a living Prophet on the earth, saying, “As we follow his counsel, we are blessed.”

In a BYU–Idaho devotional in March, Elder Hall compared triathlons to the process of becoming like the Savior.

Read more general conference addresses about Christ’s redemptive power.