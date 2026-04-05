President D. Todd Christofferson: ‘The Character of Christ’

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about acquiring the character of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Christofferson’s talk summary

Acquiring the character of Jesus Christ is one of the most important ways that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can take upon them the Savior’s name.

Christlike character — His virtue, integrity, humility, compassion and courage — grows out of a Christlike heart. “If we are to succeed in developing a Christlike character, we must possess His motivations — His thoughts, desires and intents of the heart.”

The good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ is that through the Holy Spirit, the Savior’s grace, His influence and spiritual gifts, members are entitled to “the power of godliness” in their lives.

Three desires of Christ’s heart that each person should carry in their own heart are the pure love of Christ, lifting and ministering to others, and devotion to the will of God.

“With faith in Christ, we can pray that the Holy Spirit will effect a mighty change in us to instill these same divine motivations in our heart and help us practice the attributes of a Christlike character.”

Adopting the character of Christ not only prepares a person personally for Christ’s Second Coming but is a primary element for preparing the world for His return and glorious millennial reign.

Notable quotes

“Acquiring the character of Christ is one of the most important ways we take His name upon us.”

“Christlike character grows out of a Christlike heart.”

“Adopting the character of Christ is not only a question of our personal preparation but a primary element of preparing the world for the Lord’s return and His glorious millennial reign.”

Who is President Christofferson?

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President D. Todd Christofferson was set apart as second counselor in the First Presidency on Oct. 14, 2025. He has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 1998 until his call as an Apostle.

In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a BYU football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control, and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.

President Christofferson was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in American Fork, Utah. He graduated from high school in Somerset, New Jersey, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, where he was an Edwin S. Hinckley Scholar. He earned his law degree from Duke University.

From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

Prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy, President Christofferson was associate general counsel of NationsBank Corp. (now Bank of America) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously he was senior vice president and general counsel for Commerce Union Bank of Tennessee in Nashville.

What has President Christofferson done recently?

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