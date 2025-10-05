Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Look to God and Live’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about looking to God. The following is a summary of what he said.

The counsel for “look to God and live” is given in the scriptures and also by a branch Young Women president in the African country of Lesotho after a fatal accident.

It “has meaning for us not only in eternity, but also makes all the difference in the character and quality of our mortal lives.”

“It is only by looking to God that individuals, families and even nations can flourish.”

In the oft-repeated promise in the Book of Mormon, to prosper meant not only economic well-being and ministering to the needs of others, but also both spiritual guidance and blessings, and the capacity to rise above hardship and trial.

The opposite was not poverty. “It was being cut off from the presence of the Lord.”

His presence refers to the influence of His Spirit in one’s life.

“In looking to God, we can find peace in difficulty and our faith can continue to grow even in times of doubt and spiritual challenge.”

This is where people can receive strength in opposition and reconcile the ideal with present reality.

“Looking to God means that He is not just one of our priorities; it means rather that He is our one highest priority.”

Who is Elder Christofferson?

Elder D. Todd Christofferson is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 1998 until his call as an Apostle.

In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a BYU football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control, and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.

From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

What has Elder Christofferson done recently?

Read more of Elder Christofferson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.