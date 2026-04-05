President Emily Belle Freeman: ‘Best Days and Worst Days’

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman holds a copy of "For the Strength of Youth" as she speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about the strength that comes from walking with Christ. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Freeman’s talk summary

God allows mortality to do its work — and that includes both best days and worst days.

The story of Peter teaches that strength comes as individuals walk with Christ and hold fast to His eternal truths.

“From Peter’s story we learn that our understanding of eternal truth is not forged in a single moment — testimony is built over time, day after day, both best days and worst.”

In Matthew 14, Peter walks on the water to go to Jesus. “Best day.”

But in the next verse Peter begins to fear and to sink. “Worst day in a matter of moments.”

But Jesus was in the water — with Peter. “As you accept the Lord’s invitations, on both your best days and your worst, the same will be true for you.”

After some of Peter’s worst moments — at Jesus’ trial, the cross and the tomb — Christ invites him to “feed my sheep” (John 21:17).

“Sometimes we may wonder if the Lord’s promises will truly be fulfilled in us — especially when all seems lost. Especially on our worst days. Peter’s story reminds us that they will.”

It took worst days and best days for Peter to become who the Lord needed him to become.

Notable quotes

“From Peter’s story we learn that our understanding of eternal truth is not forged in a single moment — testimony is built over time, day after day, both best days and worst.”

“As you spend time in [’For the Strength of Youth’] guide, you will begin to realize this is not just a guide for standards, this is a guide for strength.”

“Jesus Christ knows all about best days and worst days: Suffering so great that an angel was sent to strengthen Him. The betrayal of a good friend. The cross on Calvary. But His story also has a garden, a stone rolled away and an empty tomb.”

Who is President Freeman?

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained as Young Women general president on April 1, 2023.

She has written more than a dozen books and spoken at a variety of conferences, workshops and gatherings. She taught for many years in the Church Educational System.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 31, 1969, she married Gregory Garth Freeman Dec. 19, 1989, in the Los Angeles California Temple. They have five children.

What has President Freeman done recently?

Along with Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, President Freeman spoke to youth during a 2025 Worldwide Devotional from the Kirtland Temple in Ohio.

President Freeman participated in a press conference following the announcement of the missionary-age change for young women.

On a Church News podcast in January, President Freeman and President Farnes discussed the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me.”

Read President Freeman’s previous general conference addresses.