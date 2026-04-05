Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
General Conference

President Emily Belle Freeman: ‘Best Days and Worst Days’

‘Because of Him, no matter how bad things are right now, your best days are ahead’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman holds a copy of "For the Strength of Youth" as she speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman holds a copy of "For the Strength of Youth" as she speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about the strength that comes from walking with Christ. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Freeman’s talk summary

God allows mortality to do its work — and that includes both best days and worst days.

The story of Peter teaches that strength comes as individuals walk with Christ and hold fast to His eternal truths.

“From Peter’s story we learn that our understanding of eternal truth is not forged in a single moment — testimony is built over time, day after day, both best days and worst.”

In Matthew 14, Peter walks on the water to go to Jesus. “Best day.”

But in the next verse Peter begins to fear and to sink. “Worst day in a matter of moments.”

But Jesus was in the water — with Peter. “As you accept the Lord’s invitations, on both your best days and your worst, the same will be true for you.”

After some of Peter’s worst moments — at Jesus’ trial, the cross and the tomb — Christ invites him to “feed my sheep” (John 21:17).

“Sometimes we may wonder if the Lord’s promises will truly be fulfilled in us — especially when all seems lost. Especially on our worst days. Peter’s story reminds us that they will.”

It took worst days and best days for Peter to become who the Lord needed him to become.

Notable quotes

“From Peter’s story we learn that our understanding of eternal truth is not forged in a single moment — testimony is built over time, day after day, both best days and worst.”

“As you spend time in [’For the Strength of Youth’] guide, you will begin to realize this is not just a guide for standards, this is a guide for strength.”

“Jesus Christ knows all about best days and worst days: Suffering so great that an angel was sent to strengthen Him. The betrayal of a good friend. The cross on Calvary. But His story also has a garden, a stone rolled away and an empty tomb.”

Who is President Freeman?

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained as Young Women general president on April 1, 2023.
  • She has written more than a dozen books and spoken at a variety of conferences, workshops and gatherings. She taught for many years in the Church Educational System.
  • Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 31, 1969, she married Gregory Garth Freeman Dec. 19, 1989, in the Los Angeles California Temple. They have five children.

What has President Freeman done recently?

Read President Freeman’s previous general conference addresses.

Related Story
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed