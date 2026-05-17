Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Alive in Christ’

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

| Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints