President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Alive in Christ’

Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about being peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’ talk summary

Latter-day Saints believe in a literal, universal resurrection. The conviction that death is not the end of one’s identity changes the entire perspective of mortal life. It gives strength to endure mortal challenges and encouragement to fulfill family responsibilities. It helps individuals live together in love.

Jesus Christ taught that the great commandments are to love God and neighbor (see Matthew 22:37-39). He also taught to “love your enemies” (Matthew 5:43-44).

“Today we might say that we are commanded to love our adversaries. All mortals are beloved children of God.”

Following these teachings of the Savior does not mean surrendering one’s values, but seeking to live peaceably and lovingly with others who do not share such values and do not have the same covenant obligations. “This balancing is not easy.”

The Savior declared: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9). President Russell M. Nelson invited all “to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.”

“As followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

Notable quotes

“Today we might say that we are commanded to love our adversaries. All mortals are beloved children of God.”

“We can follow the example of Jesus Christ, who is our role model, by choosing to love others — even if they show little or no love toward us.”

“As followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers.”

Who is President Oaks?

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson. President Oaks had served as an apostle for 41 years.

President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice before his call to apostleship in 1984.

As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.

President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.

What has President Oaks done recently?

During October 2025 general conference, President Oaks taught that the Church’s doctrine centers on the family.

President Oaks dedicated the Burley Idaho Temple on Jan. 11, giving him the opportunity to revisit his roots in southern Idaho.

On Feb. 10, President Oaks spoke at Brigham Young University in his first devotional address as Prophet and shared four ways to draw closer to Jesus Christ.

In a Church video released March 15, President Oaks shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and extended Easter-related invitations with his counselors in the First Presidency.

Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.