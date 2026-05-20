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General Conference

Remember conference — Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘Ministering — “That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You”’

See resources on Sister Kristin M. Yee’s April 2026 general conference message to enrich gospel learning individually and in the home

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Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sariah Francis
By Sariah Francis

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

  • “Ministering — ‘That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You’”
  • Sister Kristin M. Yee | Second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
  • Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
  • Theme: Ministering answers the prayers of others and allows the Savior’s disciples to be His hands.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Sister Yee’s message here.

Outline

  • Through a ministering brother inviting him to attend the temple, Sister Yee’s father decided to become a temple worker.
  • Sister Yee remembers seeing the changes her father made in his life, specifically with his relationship with God and others.
  • Those who minister with compassion are helping to answer the prayers of another.
  • Ministering invites the Savior’s healing into one’s life and the lives of those ministered to.
  • Ministering is not a calling but rather a way to become like the Savior.
  • Focusing on the one is what the Savior did. He invites His disciples to do likewise, ministering in personal ways.
  • The Savior’s atoning sacrifice is one way He shows the individuality of God’s love. Christ has commanded His followers to love others as He has loved them.
  • Ministering may not always be easy or convenient but allows for the Spirit’s peace and perspective.
  • A sister sometimes feels nervous about ministering because she doesn’t know how others will receive it. The Lord will help in ministering efforts.
  • Ministering assignments come through inspired revelation.
  • Minister as the Savior would. It increases the capacity to love others and brings blessings.

Reflection questions

How can you minister to your ministering brothers/sisters?

What could you change to minister more like the Savior would?

When has someone ministered to you?

How can ministering benefit both the minister and those who are ministered to?

Why is ministering an important part of becoming like Jesus Christ?

Speaker quotes

  • “When we minister, we are helping to answer each other’s prayers. We are the Savior’s hands.”
  • “The Savior shows us the ultimate individuality of God’s love through His atoning sacrifice and divine capacity He has to heal and minister to you and me on an intimate level.”
  • “When we pause and choose to care for someone over something, His Spirit and love can enter in, and we can receive the peace and perspective that we really need.”

Reference scriptures

  • “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you.”
  • “Whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”
  • “Verily, verily, I say unto you, this is my gospel; and ye know the things that ye must do in my church; for the works which ye have seen me do that shall ye also do; for that which ye have seen me do even that shall ye do.”

Invitations and promises

  • “If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name.”
  • “When we offer His love and belonging to others, we will find it ourselves.”
  • “The Savior did not limit His ministering to His family and close associations. He ministered to all and invites us to do the same.”

Follow the Prophet

“A hallmark of the Lord’s true and living Church will always be an organized, directed effort to minister to individual children of God and their families. Because it is His Church, we as His servants will minister to the one, just as He did. We will minister in His name, with His power and authority, and with His loving-kindness.”

Stories

  • After Sister Yee’s father hit a low point in his life, one of his ministering brothers invited him to come to the temple each week. He accepted and eventually started serving in the temple as an ordinance worker. This brought changes to her father and helped strengthen his relationships with others.
  • A sister sometimes feels nervous about ministering because she doesn’t know how others will receive it. Yet she ministers, and it usually turns out much better than she thought.

From the footnotes

  • 3. Jesus teaches that when we serve “the least of these,” we are serving Him directly, acting as His hands in the world (see Matthew 25:35–40).
  • 14. A wise bishop once said to me, when I was an overwhelmed Young Women president of 53 young women, “When you bless the one, you bless the whole.”

Additional resources

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on ministering

Who is Sister Yee?

  • Sister Kristin M. Yee has served as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022. She earned degrees in fine arts from Brigham Young University–Idaho and Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from BYU. Sister Yee has created many portraits of the Savior and was once an artist and producer for Disney.
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Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
From left: Sister Amy A. Wright, President Susan H. Porter and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, of the Primary general presidency; Sister J. Anette Dennis, President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee, of the Relief Society general presidency, pose for a photo prior to the beginning of the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
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