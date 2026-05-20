Remember conference — Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘Ministering — “That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You”’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Ministering — ‘That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You’”
- Sister Kristin M. Yee | Second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
- Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Ministering answers the prayers of others and allows the Savior’s disciples to be His hands.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Sister Yee’s message here.
Outline
- Through a ministering brother inviting him to attend the temple, Sister Yee’s father decided to become a temple worker.
- Sister Yee remembers seeing the changes her father made in his life, specifically with his relationship with God and others.
- Those who minister with compassion are helping to answer the prayers of another.
- Ministering invites the Savior’s healing into one’s life and the lives of those ministered to.
- Ministering is not a calling but rather a way to become like the Savior.
- Focusing on the one is what the Savior did. He invites His disciples to do likewise, ministering in personal ways.
- The Savior’s atoning sacrifice is one way He shows the individuality of God’s love. Christ has commanded His followers to love others as He has loved them.
- Ministering may not always be easy or convenient but allows for the Spirit’s peace and perspective.
- A sister sometimes feels nervous about ministering because she doesn’t know how others will receive it. The Lord will help in ministering efforts.
- Ministering assignments come through inspired revelation.
- Minister as the Savior would. It increases the capacity to love others and brings blessings.
Reflection questions
How can you minister to your ministering brothers/sisters?
What could you change to minister more like the Savior would?
When has someone ministered to you?
How can ministering benefit both the minister and those who are ministered to?
Why is ministering an important part of becoming like Jesus Christ?
Speaker quotes
- “When we minister, we are helping to answer each other’s prayers. We are the Savior’s hands.”
- “The Savior shows us the ultimate individuality of God’s love through His atoning sacrifice and divine capacity He has to heal and minister to you and me on an intimate level.”
- “When we pause and choose to care for someone over something, His Spirit and love can enter in, and we can receive the peace and perspective that we really need.”
Reference scriptures
- “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you.”
- “Whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”
- “Verily, verily, I say unto you, this is my gospel; and ye know the things that ye must do in my church; for the works which ye have seen me do that shall ye also do; for that which ye have seen me do even that shall ye do.”
Invitations and promises
- “If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name.”
- “When we offer His love and belonging to others, we will find it ourselves.”
- “The Savior did not limit His ministering to His family and close associations. He ministered to all and invites us to do the same.”
Stories
- After Sister Yee’s father hit a low point in his life, one of his ministering brothers invited him to come to the temple each week. He accepted and eventually started serving in the temple as an ordinance worker. This brought changes to her father and helped strengthen his relationships with others.
- A sister sometimes feels nervous about ministering because she doesn’t know how others will receive it. Yet she ministers, and it usually turns out much better than she thought.
From the footnotes
- 3. Jesus teaches that when we serve “the least of these,” we are serving Him directly, acting as His hands in the world (see Matthew 25:35–40).
- 14. A wise bishop once said to me, when I was an overwhelmed Young Women president of 53 young women, “When you bless the one, you bless the whole.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda” by Carl Heinrich Bloch
- Related video: “Pepe’s Garden”
- Related hymn: No. 308, “Love One Another”
Recent conference talks on ministering
- Elder Peter M. Johnson: “The Power of Ministering to the One” (October 2025)
- Elder William K. Jackson: “Remembering the Sheep” (October 2025)
- Elder Juan Pablo Villar: “His Hand Ready to Help Us” (October 2024)
Who is Sister Yee?
- Sister Kristin M. Yee has served as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022. She earned degrees in fine arts from Brigham Young University–Idaho and Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from BYU. Sister Yee has created many portraits of the Savior and was once an artist and producer for Disney.