Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘Ministering — “That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You”’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about ministering. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Yee’s talk summary

“When we minister, we are helping to answer each other’s prayers. We are the Savior’s hands.”

As people exercise their faith and serve Him, He has promised blessings and divine help.

“Ministering is truly loving and caring for others as the Savior would. It is a way of being. It is the way of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Ministering is part of fulfilling covenants at baptism and in the temple.

Heavenly Father carries out His word by ministering one by one, and Jesus Christ also used this pattern during His mortal ministry.

“When we feel loved and seen by Him, it changes everything. And when we bless the one, we bless the whole.”

Choosing to minister isn’t always convenient or comfortable. “When we pause and choose to care for someone over something, His Spirit and love can enter in, and we can receive the peace and perspective that we really need.”

When ministering in faith, the Lord has promised He will be with those ministering.

“If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name.”

Notable quotes

“When we minister, we are helping to answer each other’s prayers. We are the Savior’s hands.”

“The Savior shows us the ultimate individuality of God’s love through His atoning sacrifice and divine capacity [He] has to heal and minister to you and me on an intimate level.”

“When we pause, and choose to care for someone over something, His Spirit and love can enter in, and we can receive the peace and perspective that we really need.”

Who is Sister Yee?

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee has served as a second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.

Sister Yee earned degrees in fine arts from Brigham Young University–Idaho and Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from BYU.

Sister Yee has created many portraits of the Savior and was once an artist and producer for Disney.

What has Sister Yee done recently?

Read Sister Yee’s previous general conference addresses. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram or Relief Society Worldwide on Facebook and Instagram.