Elder Michael A. Dunn: ‘The 90 and 10’

Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Michael A. Dunn , General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about receiving the Savior’s help. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Dunn’s talk summary

Some races in life begin with running before devolving to walking and then to shuffling. The journey can feel long, and the burdens can feel too heavy to bear.

The Savior will bear griefs and carry sorrows in ways only He is able to.

“As I’ve come to learn through this race and the ups and downs of my life, He simultaneously lifts and uplifts, sometimes in unseen fashion, multiplying and magnifying even our most minuscule offerings. In other words, the Redeemer rescues not by shortening our course, but by helping us lengthen our stride.”

Individuals can trust and expect the Savior’s grace and care when they turn to Him.

Completing 90% of a spiritual journey can take all the energy an individual feels he or she has. The Savior will extend His hand to help finish the final 10%. Heavenly Father does not abandon His children.

“Through Him who is mighty to save, you will ‘find strength beyond [your] own’ (“Lord, I Would Follow Thee,” “Hymns,” 220). In other words, don’t confuse the perceived invisibility of the Lord’s hand with the inveterate nature of the Lord’s heart. Peace will come even when hoped-for outcomes do not.”

Notable quotes

“As I’ve come to learn through this race and the ups and downs of my life, [Jesus Christ] simultaneously lifts and uplifts, sometimes in unseen fashion, multiplying and magnifying even our most minuscule offerings.”

“The Redeemer rescues not by shortening our course, but by helping us lengthen our stride.”

“Don’t confuse the perceived invisibility of the Lord’s hand with the inveterate nature of the Lord’s heart.”

Who is Elder Dunn?

Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Michael K. Dunn and his wife, Sister Linda Dunn, have run more than 50 marathons combined, including several 100-mile ultramarathons.

In Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Elder Dunn was attacked by a grizzly bear and required three surgeries and months of recovery.

Elder Dunn was managing director of BYUtv and BYUradio prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy.

What has Elder Dunn done recently?

Read Elder Dunn’s previous general conference address.