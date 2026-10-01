How thousands strengthened their faith during a Texas women’s conference

Women from across the Church's United States Southwest Area attend the 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

Thousands of women from across the United States Southwest Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently gathered in Denton, Texas, to strengthen faith and community.

The 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference took place Saturday, Sept. 19, at the University of North Texas Coliseum. The event included speakers, workshops, music and service projects.

It also featured devotionals with Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Linda Dunn; Sister Elaine S. Dalton, former Young Women general president; and Sister Neill F. Marriott, former second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. Sister Dalton’s devotional was broadcast throughout the United States Southwest Area.

The Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference was created in response to a growing need for connection and belonging, a news release states.

“Our hope is that every woman who attends this conference will experience far more than an inspiring day,” the news release reads. “We pray she will leave feeling seen, known and deeply loved.”

Devotional highlights

Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. | Clairissa Cooper

During the morning devotional, Elder and Sister Dunn discussed marriage and how to strengthen relationships, said Jill Taylor, assistant director of communications for the Church’s Dallas South Coordinating Council.

The Dunns shared pictures from their courtship and other shared adventures, and Elder Dunn emphasized the importance of couples finding activities they can enjoy together.

“They had a very natural way of speaking and a deep-rooted testimony in the gospel,” Taylor said of Elder and Sister Dunn.

Sister Neill F. Marriott, former second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. | Julianne Winzenz

During the afternoon devotional, Sister Marriott spoke about her faith journey and personal relationship with Heavenly Father. This included stories about learning to pray fervently from her grandmother’s example, taking lessons from the missionaries, joining the Church, serving three missions and losing her 21-year-old daughter.

“Her stories carried candor, humor and a deep testimony,” Taylor said. “She had us laughing and then crying all within 15 to 20 minutes.”

Sister Elaine S. Dalton, former Young Women general president, speaks during the 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. | Julianne Winzenz

During the evening devotional, Sister Dalton encouraged women to be “Texas stars” who hold up their light.

“We are here to testify of Jesus Christ and to hold up His light,” she said. “We were valiant before this earth.”

She continued: “Valiant means we stand by Christ and are choosing Him despite our hard times. ... Our Savior is nearer than you think. He walks with us in a covenant relationship.”

Watch the conference devotionals online at usswawomensconference.com/en/schedule#broadcast.

Workshops and service projects

Women from across the Church's United States Southwest Area give service while attending the 2026 Faithful & Loved Women’s Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. | Julianne Winzenz

In addition to devotionals, the conference featured a variety of workshops. More than 50 speakers from across the country addressed topics such as strengthening family relationships, improving communication, navigating religious differences, supporting teenagers in a technology-driven world, building resilience and preventing burnout.

Women also worked together throughout the day to assemble 150 meal kits for families in the Dallas area; organize snack kits for families receiving transportation and support services after abuse; make busy books for children waiting in emergency rooms; and prepare cards, ornaments, wreaths and tote bags filled with essential items for families experiencing hardship.

“Service has a unique ability to bring people together,” the news release states.