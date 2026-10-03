Elder Kevin J. Hathaway: ‘Jesus Christ Is the Great Deliverer’

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about divine deliverance. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Hathaway’s talk summary

“With perfect understanding and infinite power, [Jesus Christ] can deliver the righteous from all things, forever.” There is a scriptural pattern of divine deliverance.

Opposition brings heart-rending questions and emotions: All face opposition. Questions and emotions about trials “can create a sacred space where agency is activated and we choose whether to turn toward Jesus Christ.”

Sincere spiritual seeking: Turn “toward Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ through heartfelt prayer, purposeful fasting and scripture study.” These can draw people closer to Jesus Christ.

Assurances of deliverance: “As we humbly and patiently keep our covenants, the Savior will visit us in our afflictions.”

Enabled enduring through the grace of Jesus Christ: This grace does not remove pain and difficulty. It is an enabling power to “receive divine strength beyond our own.”

Deliverance comes in the Savior’s time and way: “He knows that lessons learned while waiting can bring converting growth that an earlier rescue might not produce.” When it feels like the hour is too late, remember Jairus, when he received the news that his daughter had died. Jesus said, “Be not afraid, only believe.” (See Mark 5:36; Luke 8:50.)

“In His time and way, Jesus Christ will deliver you.”

Notable quotes

“With perfect understanding and infinite power, He can deliver the righteous from all things, forever.”

“As we wait upon the Lord and exercise faith in Him, needed growth and spiritual stretching comes, and the Savior delivers us from our afflictions and consecrates them for our gain. He does this in His time and way.”

“Some miracles are immediate, some come after long waiting, and some await the Resurrection.”

Who is Elder Hathaway?

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kevin J. Hathway was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2026 general conference.

He and his wife, Sister Kali Hathaway, were serving as mission leaders in the Arkansas Bentonville Mission when he was sustained. Elder Hathway served as a young missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission.

Elder and Sister Hathaway initially met in a BYU home evening group but were dating other people at the time. Both are Brigham Young University graduates.

What has Elder Hathaway done recently?