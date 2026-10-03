Elder Matthew J. Eyring: ‘Comfort From the Holy Ghost’

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about finding comfort through the Holy Ghost. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Eyring’s talk summary

Each of God’s children will face challenges in life impossible to overcome without the Savior’s help.

“Our mortal journey is designed to try our faith.”

Handing burdens over to the Lord enables individuals to see His promise fulfilled that if a person will “draw near unto me … I will draw near unto you” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:63).

That promise comes only from God.

“In a world of increasing temporal and spiritual turbulence, true sources of comfort will become more scarce. Without divine comfort, we risk losing hope; and without hope, we can lose our faith and stop trying. … There is hope in Jesus Christ.”

The Lord’s power to help individuals overcome challenges experienced in mortality is paired with His ability to also “rescue from permanent tragedy,” meaning death.

“Someday we will more fully realize how generous and kind the Lord has been to each of us.”

The peace that comes through the Savior can be felt when individuals recognize the “comforting power of the Holy Ghost.” This comfort can help each person endure life’s difficulties and the hurdles that cannot be beat alone.

“Living worthy of the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost should be one of our highest priorities.”

Notable quotes

“In a world of increasing temporal and spiritual turbulence, true sources of comfort will become more scarce. … There is hope in Jesus Christ.”

“Someday we will more fully realize how generous and kind the Lord has been to each of us.”

“Living worthy of the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost should be one of our highest priorities.”

Who is Elder Eyring?

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Matthew J. Eyring was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during April 2026 general conference.

Prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Eyring worked as the vice president of career development at BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

Elder Eyring attended Ricks College, the University of Utah, and Harvard Business School.

What has Elder Eyring done recently?