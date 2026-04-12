Find out more about the Church’s 8 new General Authority Seventies

New General Authority Seventies take their seats on the Conference Center rostrum after being sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2026.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 4, members sustained eight new General Authority Seventies. President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, led the sustainings.

Following is a brief look at the new leaders, who have ties to countries around the world. A more in-depth profile on each will appear in coming weeks.

Related Story Learn more about the incoming Primary general presidency

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Felicia Mgbeodi Ugbor Chigbundu, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu recalls a challenging time serving as a bishop, learning to be a new father and furthering his career at the same time.

Adding to the busy schedule was his goal to receive a professional accountant certification, requiring him to attend lectures, mostly on weekends.

A boss said to him: “You will never qualify as a chartered accountant. Tell them to release you from this calling.”

Elder Chigbundu replied: “The Lord calls in my Church, and the Lord also releases. I will not go to the Lord and ask the Lord to release me.”

Eventually Elder Chigbundu did receive his certification, still serving as bishop. “I will continue to serve in any capacity He will call us to serve because He owns the work,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”

Elder Christian Chiemezuolam Chigbundu was born Nov. 12, 1974, in Ahiaba Okpuala, Nigeria, to Egwatu Stephen Chigbundu and Oluchi Eunice Nwannunu.

He married Felicia Mgbeodi Ugbor in Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 14, 2002. They’re parents to five children.

Elder Chigbundu is a graduate of accounting and finance with a master’s degree in marketing, postgraduate degree in international relations and advanced certificate in law. He has professional experience in finance, strategy implementation and mobility services and has served in executive leadership and on professional boards of many companies and organizations in Nigeria and Africa.

At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Chigbundu was serving as the Nigeria Enugu Mission president. He’s also served as Area Seventy, stake president and bishop.

— Joel Randall

Elder Matthew J. Eyring

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Amy Rebecca Froerer Eyring, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Before being baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 8, Elder Matthew Johnson Eyring’s father sat down with him and asked, “Do you have faith in Jesus Christ?”

Young Matthew began to cry and responded, “I don’t know.”

At his father’s invitation, the two knelt on his bedroom floor. As they prayed, the Holy Ghost bore strong witness to Matthew that Jesus Christ is his Savior.

That experience was formative, said Elder Eyring, and created in him a desire to try to be close to the Savior the best he could.

The third son of President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, and the late Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, Elder Eyring described his childhood as “wonderful and loving and faith-filled.”

“Both of my parents,” he said, “set a pattern of joyfully serving, even in their young, busy years.”

Born in Palo Alto, California, on July 19, 1969, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

He met Amy Rebecca Froerer on a blind date, and the two were married on Aug. 5, 1995, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have five children.

His diverse career has included positions in management consulting, medical technology and business innovation. Most recently, he has been vice president of career development at BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

He has served as an Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop, and served in the Chile Santiago South Mission.

— Rachel Sterzer Gibson

Elder Hutch U. Fale

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Gaylene Rosarine Lilino Fale, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Hutch U. Fale, newly sustained General Authority Seventy, recalls that from a young age — especially after a specific Primary lesson — “I’ve known that Heavenly Father is there, that He loves me, that He listens and that through my Savior, I can connect with Him.”

At the time of his call, Elder Fale was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area. His previous Church service includes serving as stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president and Young Men president; he was also a full-time missionary in the Tonga Nuku‘alofa Mission.

Hutch ‘Unga Fale was born Aug. 22, 1979, in Provo, Utah, the second-oldest of the eight children of Tevita “Hutch” Fale and Kim Corinne Kimball. When he was 5 years old, his family moved to Muʻa, Tongatapu, in Tonga, and he grew up in the island nation’s ancient capital — his ancestors’ home for over a thousand years.

He received a joint Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science from Brigham Young University–Hawaii in June 2002. In April 2006, he received a Master of Public Administration degree from Brigham Young University’s Romney Institute of Public Service and Ethics and a Juris Doctor from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School. He is an attorney and partner in the law firm Avery Burdsal & Fale.

Elder Fale met Gaylene Rosarine Lilino from Suva, Fiji, while the two were students at BYU–Hawaii. After both served missions, they were married Dec. 27, 2002, in the Laie Hawaii Temple. They are the parents of five children.

— Scott Taylor

Elder James O. Fantone

Elder James O. Fantone, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Cynthia Caseres Uy, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When Elder James O. Fantone was a teenager preparing to serve a mission, his bishop invited him to read the Book of Mormon. Elder Fantone had studied the Book of Mormon in seminary, learning doctrines and scriptures. Reading it daily and cover to cover became a foundational experience for him as his testimony deepened.

“I fell in love with the Book of Mormon as a young missionary, and it truly is another testament of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Every time we read the Book of Mormon, it will help us understand the Lord’s Atonement.”

James Gilwell Osorio Fantone was born in Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 11, 1972, to Jose Velasco Fantone and Angelita de Leon Fantone.

He married Cynthia Caseres Uy in the Manila Philippines Temple on Aug. 23, 1994. They are the parents of four children and live in Cebu City, Philippines.

Elder Fantone earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Rizal Technological University, studied at the University of the Philippines and completed an entrepreneurship boot camp program in Ateneo De Manila. He has worked in sales, leadership development and as a training and business consultant. The Fantones have also started and run their own businesses.

At the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the Philippines Area. He has served as the Philippines Antipolo Mission president (2022-2025), stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop and institute teacher, and served in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission.

— Christine Rappleye

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kali Lewis Hathaway, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Kevin James Hathaway has always loved Jesus Christ.

He says he doesn’t remember exactly when he developed that love, but from his earliest memories, it’s been in his heart. Now, as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Hathaway wants people to know of Christ’s love for them.

“This is a joyful, wonderful Church and gospel,” Elder Hathaway said. “The covenants that are available … bring joy into our lives.”

He also has a testimony of prophets and apostles. As a boy, he said, he cherished their teachings; today, he’s grateful for the opportunity to assist current Church leaders “in building the kingdom and [testifying] of my Savior.”

Elder Hathaway was born in Billings, Montana, on Feb. 28, 1975, to Mike and Lorraine Hathaway. He is the third of seven children and was raised in the Hamer, Idaho, area.

He served in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission from 1994 to 1996. Following his missionary service, he attended Brigham Young University, earning bachelor’s degrees in Russian and international law and diplomacy. He built careers in health care, real estate and construction.

While in school, Elder Hathaway met fellow student Kali Lewis, whom he married Oct. 25, 1997, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of six children and have one grandchild.

Elder and Sister Hathaway currently serve as mission leaders over the Arkansas Bentonville Mission, with their service scheduled to conclude July 1. Elder Hathaway’s previous callings include bishop, stake president and Area Seventy.

— Kaitlyn Bancroft

Elder Thabo Lebethoa

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Andronica Gadifele Matlapeng, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Not long after he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Thabo Lebethoa secured a job at a prestigious investment bank with ambitious goals to climb the corporate ladder.

Despite his success, Elder Lebethoa soon felt he needed change and chose to leave. He was later offered employment with the Church.

But the job came with a significant salary decrease, which was concerning because his wife had stopped working to care for their newborn son.

After prayerful consideration, the couple felt that accepting the job was the right decision.

“Am I going to let the salary determine the decision? No, I am going to trust in the feelings of the Spirit,” he said. “I learned that the Lord is in the details of our lives.”

Thabo Kula James Lebethoa was born in Soweto, South Africa, on Sept. 3, 1975, to Holopi Simon Lebethoa and Hilda Magadi Lebethoa. He married Andronica Gadifele Matlapeng on Jan. 5, 2002, and they were sealed in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple on June 26, 2003. They are the parents of four children and live in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Elder Lebethoa earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Africa. He worked for the Church in welfare, self-reliance and religious education.

At the time of his General Authority Seventy calling, Elder Lebethoa was serving as a Sunday School teacher. He has served in several leadership positions, including Area Seventy, president of the South Africa Cape Town Mission, stake president and bishop.

— Trent Toone

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Rebecca McDavitt Morgan, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In his career in law and public service, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan regularly defended religious freedom and the doctrines in “The Family Proclamation.”

“We need young people who are willing and able to get involved and have their voices heard in sustaining what God has given.”

Until his call as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Morgan was chief deputy attorney general for the state of Missouri. His wife, Sister Rebecca Morgan, also left her company, where she has been a vice president.

Said Elder Morgan, “The Lord had called us, and we were willing to drop everything and follow.”

Jeremiah Joseph Morgan was born in Kettering, Ohio, on March 15, 1971, to Keith Alan Morgan and Susan Jane Morgan. He and his four older siblings were raised by their mother in Lamoni, Iowa, and then Independence, Missouri, in the RLDS church, now known as Community of Christ. Through some miraculous events and friends who shared the restored gospel with him, he was baptized at age 18.

Serving in the Micronesia Guam Mission a year later set him on a course to be “a relentless disciple of Jesus Christ.” He received degrees from the University of Central Missouri and Brigham Young University.

Elder and Sister Morgan have seen the Church grow in Missouri. While their five children were young, Elder Morgan served as stake president of the Liberty Missouri Stake. That stake has now become four stakes.

Other previous Church callings include Area Seventy, communication specialist, high councilor, bishop and branch president.

— Mary Richards

Elder Paul H. Sinclair

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Mona Marie Hill Sinclair, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Paul H. Sinclair has always had what he calls “a core faith.” Growing up, he would go to Mass at the Catholic parish behind his childhood home.

“I didn’t quite know what I was feeling, but I knew I was feeling something faithful,” he said.

His high school sweetheart, who would later become his wife, Mona Marie Hill, was raised in the Church and was instrumental in his eventual conversion.

While she attended Brigham Young University, she wrote to him about her transformational experience in a religion class, leading him to read the Book of Mormon, meet with missionaries and get baptized at age 19.

“We now have five kids and 15 grandchildren who are in covenant with us because missionaries were so willing and so open in sharing with me, including Mona,” he said.

Elder Sinclair said the gospel opened his eyes to “what was possible.”

“If you’ve got hope, all things are possible,” he said.

Elder Paul Harrison Sinclair was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1966, to parents Roland Sinclair and Rosalie Geurts. The Sinclairs were married in the Chicago Illinois Temple on April 30, 1987, and raised their family in Indiana.

Elder Sinclair earned degrees from Brigham Young University, Southern Illinois University and Gonzaga University. He has professional experience in law and organizational leadership.

Elder Sinclair is currently serving as president of the England London Mission. He is a former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, high councilor and public affairs specialist.

— Aimee Cobabe