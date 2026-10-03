Elder Patricio M. Giuffra: ‘Trusting the Lord Through Tithes and Offerings’

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about tithes and offerings. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Giuffra’s talk summary

While serving a mission in Chile, Elder Guiffra taught a 70-year-old woman who cleaned houses and washed clothes to pay her rent. When taught about the law of tithing, she insisted she could not do it.

He wondered whether the Lord might have an exception for her.

His mission president told him, “Elder Giuffra, you are no one to deny this sister the blessings of the law of tithing.”

When they met with her again, she said she had asked God to help her. She was baptized the following Saturday and thereafter faithfully paid her tithing.

“Throughout my life, I have learned to trust in the Lord, and I have seen innumerable blessings come to my family and me as we have sought to faithfully live the law of tithing and offerings. Some blessings have been temporal, others spiritual, but all have strengthened our testimony that the Lord always fulfills His promises and that the windows of heaven are opened according to our obedience.”

The law of tithing is a law of faith. “As we obey it, we demonstrate our trust in the Lord and allow Him to work miracles in our lives, often in ways we do not expect.”

Notable quotes

“Commandments are given to draw us closer to the Savior, to protect us and to help us remain free from sin and many of the challenges the world presents.”

“Yet even when we do not understand the purpose of our trials, we can have the assurance that the Lord knows our circumstances, honors our obedience and fulfills His promises in His own time and way.”

“I testify that the law of tithing is a law of faith. As we obey it, we demonstrate our trust in the Lord and allow Him to work miracles in our lives, often in ways we do not expect.”

Who is Elder Giuffra?

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2021 general conference.

Patricio Mauricio Giuffra Vargas was born and raised in Valparaíso, Chile, the youngest of 13 children. He joined the Church when he was 14 years old.

He married Maria Eugenia Gonzalez Olmos in the Santiago Chile Temple in 1992. They have four children.

What has Elder Giuffra done recently?

Read Elder Giuffra’s previous general conference address.