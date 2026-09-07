Nicaragua’s first temple opens doors to the public

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Managua Nicaragua Temple.

Today begins the open-house phase for Nicaragua’s first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After a Sept. 7 media day and Sept. 8-9 invited-guest tours, the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be open to the public from Sept. 10 to Sept. 26, excluding Sundays.

Leading today’s media-day tours were two General Authority Seventies: Elder Patricio M. Guiffra, president of the Church’s Central America Area, and Elder Taylor G. Godoy, assistant executive director of the Temple Department.

In conjunction with Monday’s media day, the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom published interior and exterior photos of the temple on Sept. 7.

The celestial room of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Next month, the Managua temple will be dedicated Oct. 18 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A 10 a.m. dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

It will be dedicated the same day as the Montpelier Idaho Temple. These houses of the Lord, whose time zones currently align, are scheduled to become the Church’s 225th and 226th temples.

The baptistry of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

A single-story structure of 24,500 square feet, the Managua temple stands on an 8.9-acre site and is clad in cream-colored Fatima limestone. Designs throughout the sacred edifice draw inspiration from regional elements, like colors found in traditional handcrafted textiles. Hues of terracotta, cream, yellow and green adorn the inside of the temple.

A column inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple shows the design of the Plumeria rubra flower, known locally as the sacuanjoche, Nicaragua’s national flower. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One prevalent motif is the design of the Plumeria rubra flower, known locally as the sacuanjoche, Nicaragua’s national flower. Art-glass windows incorporate gems, frosted finishes and sunlight effects, with floral designs inspired by the region. Other glass pieces include crystal light fixtures, crystal chandeliers, wall sconces and acrylic bowls.

In addition to nylon carpeting and hand-woven wool rugs, the flooring uses Crema Marfil and Cambria stone. The temple’s wooden millwork was crafted from mahogany and teak, with floral-inspired motifs. The doors are made of mahogany with art-glass panels, and the hardware features a bronze finish.

The recommend desk of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Managua temple

The late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Managua, Nicaragua, on April 1, 2018, during his first general conference as President of the Church.

On Nov. 26, 2022, Elder Taylor G. Godoy — a General Authority Seventy and then first counselor in the Central America Area presidency — presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Godoy said, “Bless the members of the Church in this wonderful country so that at the same time that the temple is built, they can build and strengthen their testimonies of the Savior, Jesus Christ, with the resolution to be His disciples forever.”

An instruction room inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Nicaragua

Managua’s temple is currently the only one that’s been announced for the country.

Missionary work first began in Nicaragua in December 1953, and its first branch — the Managua Branch — was created in November 1954. The Nicaraguan District was organized in 1959, and the Managua Stake was organized in March 1981.

When the Nicaragua Managua Mission was created in October 1989, Church membership in the country was 3,453.

Around 109,000 Latter-day Saints now live in Nicaragua, in just over 100 wards and branches.

The entrance of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Managua Nicaragua Temple

Address: Km 9,3 Carretera Masaya, Managua, Nicaragua

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Nov. 26, 2022, presided over by Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Sept. 10-26, 2026, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Oct. 18, 2026, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 8.9 acres

Building size: 24,500 square feet (2,276 square meters)

Building height: 99.4 feet (30.3 meters) including the spire

A waiting area inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Managua Nicaragua Temple monument sign. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptismal font of the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Managua Nicaragua Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Managua Nicaragua Temple at sunrise. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting area inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Managua Nicaragua Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A painting of a baptism hangs inside the Managua Nicaragua Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints