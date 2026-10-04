President Rosemary K. Chibota: ‘A Child of God’

President Rosemary K. Chibota, Primary general president, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about seeing each other as children of God. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Chibota’s talk summary

The Southern African greeting “Sawubona” means, “I see you.” More than hello, it is an acknowledgment of another person’s worth and humanity.

Jesus Christ perfectly exemplified this principle. He saw the people around Him. Instead of labels, He saw beloved sons and daughters of God.

“I plead with you, as disciples of Jesus Christ, to pray to see others as He sees them and to treat them accordingly.”

The world encourages people to focus on labels. But labels never fully capture who people truly are. Living prophets have taught that eternal identity matters more than any worldly identifier.

“Whatever labels may weigh heavily upon you today, Jesus Christ can raise you above them. His grace is sufficient to lift you above every label and limitation.”

This week:

Learn the name of someone who may feel unseen. Pray to see others as Heavenly Father sees them. Replace worldly labels with these eternal truths: child of God, child of the covenant, disciple of Jesus Christ.

“I see you. More importantly, your Heavenly Father sees you. Your Savior, Jesus Christ, sees you.” Learning to see each other as They do will make homes, wards, schools and communities into places of belonging, healing and love.

Notable quotes

“The world invites us to focus on labels rather than eternal identity. However, labels can never fully capture who we truly are.”

“When we ask Heavenly Father to help us see others, He guides us to those who feel unseen.”

“When we see one another through the Savior’s eyes, hearts change, relationships deepen and faith grows.”

Who is President Chibota?

Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Rosemary K. Chibota was born in Zimbabwe to Malawian parents. Missionaries came to her house when she was a teenager and she immediately gained a testimony.

She met her husband, Brother Joel B. Chibota, when his brother served a mission in her city and she began writing to him. They have one daughter.

She was sustained in April 2026 general conference and began serving as Primary general president Aug. 1, 2026.

The Chibotas were mission leaders of the Alabama Birmingham Mission from 2022 to 2025.

What has President Chibota done recently?