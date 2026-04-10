Video: ‘Children are very precious,’ new Primary general president says

The Primary general presidency, as of Aug. 1, 2026, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; President Rosemary K. Chibota, president; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Rosemary K. Chibota and her newly called counselors of the Church’s Primary general presidency sat down with Church News to talk about their testimonies and impressions after being sustained into their new callings.

“I know that children are very precious to our Father in Heaven and that He loves them,” President Chibota said as she sat in the now-calm setting of the Church Office Building lobby on Monday, April 6.

President Chibota and her counselors, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins, will have a few months to let the calling set in before they begin their service on Aug. 1.

The three described their feelings and the range of emotions they felt as they participated in the two-day general conference in the Conference Center.

Once the conference concluded, they began to realize the magnitude of the callings they would soon serve in.

Sister Garfield said she knows that the role of a Church-supported focus of gospel teaching includes trying “to help parents learn to teach children more about Jesus Christ.”

And Sister Collins said the presidency’s “sacred responsibility” with Primary children includes making an effort to “care [for] them, to teach them, to lead them, to guide them and to help them.”